The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged 3 Hong Kong players with 19 counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Irfan Ahmed will face nine charges, while Nadeem Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad have been charged with five breaches of the Code. According to reports, these players have been suspended with immediate effect and a probe has been ordered to determine the charges.

These charges relate to matches played between 2014 to 2018.

Irfan Ahmed, who was banned in 2016 from all cricket for two-and-a-half year, has been charged 2 times under Article 2.1.1 of the 2012 Code that makes it an offence for the player who attempts fixing or contriving or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of the match.

Irfan’s been charged 3 times under Article 2.1.3 for seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept a bribe or other Reward to fix or contrive or otherwise improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect in 2016 ICC World T20 matches.

Ifran has also been charged 4 times under various ICC anti-corruption Articles.

