After making a stunning comeback against Premier League juggernauts Tottenham Hotspur to secure a place in the quarter-finals of Champions League, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said it will be better for Turin club to not get drawn against FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Although Massimiliano Allegri’s men tamed Real Madrid group stage conquerors Tottenham Hotspur in Round of 16 of Europe elite competition, Allegri still wants to avoid the Clasico rivals in the quarterfinals. While last year Champions League finalist turned the tie against Mauricio Pochettino’s men in their own backyard at Wembley, defending champions Real Madrid thumped competitions dark horses Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with a 5-2 aggregate.

Spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are eying their third consecutive Champions League triumph after already entering in the history books with back to back Champions League titles. With Madrid booking a place in the quarter-finals, their arch-rivals FC Barcelona are also expected to do the same when they take on Premier League leaders Chelsea at home on Tuesday. Barcelona registered a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge which makes them favourites to surpass the Blues challenge.

Speaking after Juventus’ 2-0 triumph over Udinese on Sunday in the Italian Serie A, Massimiliano Allegri said that he wants to avoid La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. “I hope to avoid both Barcelona and Real Madrid,” was quoted as saying in the post-match presser. Allegri hailed the Spanish league juggernauts Real Madrid and said Zidane’s men are the favourites to win the Champions League. “I think Madrid are the favourites to win the competition. They’re focusing solely on the Champions League and there’s nobody else that deals with games in this competition like they do,” he added.

