How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

India at FIFA World Cup: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is set to shake up international football by proposing the Asian Nations League, which could open up a new route for India more clarity in approaching the FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament.

In December 2025, the AFC also claimed they were in the process of implementing a Nations League as a means of having a more sustainable international calendar and ensuring that teams on the continent had frequent games.

As per the current proposal, the tournament is set to kick off with a pilot edition in 2028-29 followed by a first official tournament in 2030. Under the current format, all 47 AFC member associations would be split into 3 divisions, with 18 teams in Tiers 1 and 2 and 11 in Tier 3.

How Can the Nations League Help India?

The greatest advantage that can be obtained for India is regular competitive football against similarly talented teams.

Instead of relying on endless to-and-fro of international friendly matches, India would have matches with points, promotion, and relegation at stake. Regularly maintaining good form could help the Blue Tigers establish themselves higher up in the Asian football hierarchy.

The key, though, will be the starting point for India. It is anticipated that India would have to go through a transition competition during 2028-29 to find out its starting tier allotments. This would require India to have good results.

The worldwide ramifications, in the long run, could be even greater. From the (proposed) 2032-33 edition, the Nations League could be directly linked to the FIFA World Cup qualification process. Sixty teams from Tier 118 teams in each invitational would be guaranteed 12 fixtures: six home, six away. The top six teams (nominally) would qualify directly for the next World Cup; the next four would still have a chance.

India’s Road to the World Cup

For India, this could finally provide a less convoluted path to the World Cup. But the Nations League would not be an easy in for anyone.

The key would be to get into Tier 1, and then keep up with the best of Asia. That is a very big task after they failed to qualify for the third round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, as well as the 2027 Asian Cup.

The proposed Nations League could That’s why prove to be an excellent opportunity, but unless India advances in youth development, domestic football, and international competitiveness, it will not be able to take full advantage of it.

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