LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

The proposed AFC Asian Nations League could reshape India’s FIFA World Cup qualification pathway by providing regular competitive matches, promotion opportunities and a potential direct qualification route. India’s Blue Tigers must improve international competitiveness to reach and remain in Tier 1.

Indian football team's chances to make the FIFA World Cup in the future could receive a major boost with the proposed Asian Nations League. Image Credit: X/@IndianFootball
Indian football team's chances to make the FIFA World Cup in the future could receive a major boost with the proposed Asian Nations League. Image Credit: X/@IndianFootball

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 15:20 IST

India at FIFA World Cup: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is set to shake up international football by proposing the Asian Nations League, which could open up a new route for India more clarity in approaching the FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament.

In December 2025, the AFC also claimed they were in the process of implementing a Nations League as a means of having a more sustainable international calendar and ensuring that teams on the continent had frequent games.

You Might Be Interested In

As per the current proposal, the tournament is set to kick off with a pilot edition in 2028-29 followed by a first official tournament in 2030. Under the current format, all 47 AFC member associations would be split into 3 divisions, with 18 teams in Tiers 1 and 2 and 11 in Tier 3.

How Can the Nations League Help India?

The greatest advantage that can be obtained for India is regular competitive football against similarly talented teams.

Instead of relying on endless to-and-fro of international friendly matches, India would have matches with points, promotion, and relegation at stake. Regularly maintaining good form could help the Blue Tigers establish themselves higher up in the Asian football hierarchy.

The key, though, will be the starting point for India. It is anticipated that India would have to go through a transition competition during 2028-29 to find out its starting tier allotments. This would require India to have good results.

The worldwide ramifications, in the long run, could be even greater. From the (proposed) 2032-33 edition, the Nations League could be directly linked to the FIFA World Cup qualification process. Sixty teams from Tier 118 teams in each invitational would be guaranteed 12 fixtures: six home, six away. The top six teams (nominally) would qualify directly for the next World Cup; the next four would still have a chance.

India’s Road to the World Cup

For India, this could finally provide a less convoluted path to the World Cup. But the Nations League would not be an easy in for anyone.

The key would be to get into Tier 1, and then keep up with the best of Asia. That is a very big task after they failed to qualify for the third round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, as well as the 2027 Asian Cup.

The proposed Nations League could That’s why prove to be an excellent opportunity, but unless India advances in youth development, domestic football, and international competitiveness, it will not be able to take full advantage of it.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?
Tags: afcAsian Nations LeagueFIFA World CupIndia Football Team

RELATED News

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

Suryakumar Yadav Eyeing Team India Return? T20 World Cup Winning Captain Makes Huge Move in Domestic Circuit

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

WATCH VIDEO: “You Have To Wait” — Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Patient For His Chance

LATEST NEWS

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

‘Hanuman Ansh Effect’: How A Rs 2-Crore Film Turned Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham Into A New Pilgrimage Trend

Eminent Jurists and Legal Experts Lead Constitutional Discourse at Parul University’s Law Fest Samvidhaan Pe Charcha 4.0

Caught On Cam: Rewa Doctors Assault Injured Patient After Accusing Him Of Acting, Guards Drag Him By Hair; He Was Hurt In Land Dispute

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

WATCH VIDEO: “You Have To Wait” — Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Patient For His Chance

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?
How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?
How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?
How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?
How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

QUICK LINKS