How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?

Anahat Singh’s historic performance at the Asian Games 2026 concluded with a silver medal after losing the women’s singles final to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam at Nagoya on Sunday. After failing to advance to the direct path for Los Angeles 2028, the 18-year-old was beaten by scores of 4-11, 4-11, 7-11. But Anahat’s Olympic dream remains alive. It is the first time in history that squash will be included in the Olympic Games at LA 2028, and several ways to qualify are included in the qualification system.

Asian Games 2026 Gold Was Only One Qualification Route For LA 2028?

Asian Games: one of five continental qualification tournaments for LA28. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles events qualified for the Olympics if they met the LA28 qualification criteria.

So, Sivasangari’s victory as the new champion ensured her the first Asian Games women’s squash quota position (place), just as Anahat failed to achieve that direct path. The Malaysian also became one of the first squash athletes to win an Olympic position.

Still, the LA28 qualification system has five different routes: the continental games, the host-country quota, the PSA World Rankings, the universality places, and finally the world qualifying tournament.

How Can Anahat Singh Qualify For LA 2028 Olympics?

Anahat will also be able to qualify through the PSA World Rankings. This is probably to be the most significant route for Anahat.

The LA 28 system offers 8 women’s singles quota places through the PSA World Rankings. This means Anahat will need to earn a ranking by out-ranking the other eligible players during this period and by satisfying the ranking and eligibility criteria at the specified cut-off.

Anahat has a lot of time ahead of her. She’s just 18 and breaking into the world top 20. She had one of her best Asian Games campaigns by beating the mighty Japanese No.6 Satomi Watanabe after being two loves down.

The difficulty now is to finish consistently gaining these ranking points in tournaments in which we go against the best players in the world for the next two years.

What Does Anahat Need To Do Now?

As for the Indian teenager, the vast horizon is already clearlydrawn upp for him: to maintain his ascent on the PSA table, to play regular PSA events, ts and to stay within the criteria for qualifying to the LA28 until the end of the LAS ranking window.

Her Asian Games silver may not secure her an Olympics spot, but it does not lessen her odds. Anahat proved to have that potential already.

In its Olympic debut in Los Angeles, squash will present two events: men’ssingles and women’s singles (16 players each). A total of 32 athletes will participate in these two events.

So, although Anahat Singh has lost the most straightforward chance in Nagoya, her LA28 effort remains very much on course. Its success will perhaps be decided over the next two years of her PSA ranking campaign that could see the teenager become one of India’s first Olympic squash players.

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