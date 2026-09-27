LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?

How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?

Anahat Singh’s Asian Games 2026 silver medal keeps her LA Olympics 2028 dream alive. Despite losing the women’s singles final to Sivasangari Subramaniam, the Indian squash star can qualify through PSA World Rankings, continental routes, universality places and the World Qualifying Tournament.

Anahat Singh won a silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 in women's singles squash. Image Credit: ANI
Anahat Singh won a silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 in women's singles squash. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 18:26 IST

Anahat Singh’s historic performance at the Asian Games 2026 concluded with a silver medal after losing the women’s singles final to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam at Nagoya on Sunday. After failing to advance to the direct path for Los Angeles 2028, the 18-year-old was beaten by scores of 4-11, 4-11, 7-11. But Anahat’s Olympic dream remains alive. It is the first time in history that squash will be included in the Olympic Games at LA 2028, and several ways to qualify are included in the qualification system.

Asian Games 2026 Gold Was Only One Qualification Route For LA 2028?

Asian Games: one of five continental qualification tournaments for LA28. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles events qualified for the Olympics if they met the LA28 qualification criteria.

You Might Be Interested In

So, Sivasangari’s victory as the new champion ensured her the first Asian Games women’s squash quota position (place), just as Anahat failed to achieve that direct path. The Malaysian also became one of the first squash athletes to win an Olympic position.

Still, the LA28 qualification system has five different routes: the continental games, the host-country quota, the PSA World Rankings, the universality places, and finally the world qualifying tournament.

How Can Anahat Singh Qualify For LA 2028 Olympics?

Anahat will also be able to qualify through the PSA World Rankings. This is probably to be the most significant route for Anahat.

The LA 28 system offers 8 women’s singles quota places through the PSA World Rankings. This means Anahat will need to earn a ranking by out-ranking the other eligible players during this period and by satisfying the ranking and eligibility criteria at the specified cut-off.

Anahat has a lot of time ahead of her. She’s just 18 and breaking into the world top 20. She had one of her best Asian Games campaigns by beating the mighty Japanese No.6 Satomi Watanabe after being two loves down.

The difficulty now is to finish consistently gaining these ranking points in tournaments in which we go against the best players in the world for the next two years.

What Does Anahat Need To Do Now?

As for the Indian teenager, the vast horizon is already clearlydrawn upp for him: to maintain his ascent on the PSA table, to play regular PSA events, ts and to stay within the criteria for qualifying to the LA28 until the end of the LAS ranking window.

Her Asian Games silver may not secure her an Olympics spot, but it does not lessen her odds. Anahat proved to have that potential already.

In its Olympic debut in Los Angeles, squash will present two events: men’ssingles and women’s singles (16 players each). A total of 32 athletes will participate in these two events.

So, although Anahat Singh has lost the most straightforward chance in Nagoya, her LA28 effort remains very much on course. Its success will perhaps be decided over the next two years of her PSA ranking campaign that could see the teenager become one of India’s first Olympic squash players.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final Prediction, Live Streaming, Details And Preview — All You Need to Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?
Tags: Anahat SinghAsian Games 2026LA OlympicsOlympics 2028

RELATED News

EXCLUSIVE: Asian Games 2026 Silver Medallist Tilottama Sen Admits ‘I Never Thought That I Would Even Take Up Shooting For A Longer Run’

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final Prediction, Live Streaming, Details And Preview — All You Need to Know

IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In India’s Match Against Afghanistan? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Can You Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey? Latest Availability Update

Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

LATEST NEWS

AC, TV, Appliances Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1; What To Expect Ahead Of Festive Season?

Retired Army Man With Two Wives Found Dead With One Wife In Hathras; Who Is Behind The Double Murder?

MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna Returns After 23 Years, Taylor Swift Makes History — Date, India Time, Performers And More

Sona Dey MMS Video: “This Is Not Me” — Why Is The Viral Clip Trending Again?

Caught With Pistol, Bhagalpur Criminal Pushes Cop, Jumps Into River To Escape Police; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Norway vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles

Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda Redeems Herself And Guarantees Medal in Women’s 65 kg Boxing

Pune Man Killed By Friends, Body Dumped 200 Km Away In Beed; What Triggered The Murder?

Watch Video: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Return Continues, After 12 Dismissed for 4 in Second Innings of First-Class Match

How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?
How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?
How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?
How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?
How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?

QUICK LINKS