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Home > Sports News > ‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

Mohammed Shami has responded firmly to questions about his fitness and workload after missing another India selection ahead of the upcoming series against New Zealand. The experienced fast bowler, who was also absent from Bengal's playing XI for their Ranji Trophy match against Services, addressed criticism surrounding his short spells in domestic cricket. Speaking to reporters after Bengal's victory over Services in Palam on Tuesday (Oct 20), Shami insisted that bowling workloads depend on pitch conditions, match situations and the captain's decisions.

'How Can Anyone Else...': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
'How Can Anyone Else...': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 17:14 IST

Mohammed Shami has responded firmly to questions about his fitness and workload after missing another India selection ahead of the upcoming series against New Zealand. The experienced fast bowler, who was also absent from Bengal’s playing XI for their Ranji Trophy match against Services, addressed criticism surrounding his short spells in domestic cricket. Speaking to reporters after Bengal’s victory over Services in Palam on Tuesday (Oct 20), Shami insisted that bowling workloads depend on pitch conditions, match situations and the captain’s decisions. The 36-year-old also dismissed concerns about his age, declaring that he remains at the peak of his powers.

Mohammed Shami Questions Criticism Over Bowling Workload

Shami addressed the criticism surrounding his recent bowling spells in domestic cricket, with reports suggesting that he had sometimes bowled just three overs before taking a break. The senior pacer questioned how observers could judge his workload without considering the conditions and requirements of the match.

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“How can anyone else from the outside decide whether I bowl long spells or not? That is dependent on the demands of the team. It is not like I will keep bowling over after over,” Shami told reporters after Bengal’s win over Services.

Explaining his point, the fast bowler said that bowling plans must be determined by the nature of the pitch and the team’s assessment of how to dismiss batters. He emphasised that the decision to continue with a fast bowler or introduce a spinner rests with the captain, depending on the match situation.

‘I Am Still at My Peak’: Mohammed Shami on Fitness

When asked whether age had affected his fitness, Shami delivered an emphatic response, insisting that he continues to perform at his best.

“I am still at my peak. There is no point beating around the bush. However I am, I am at my peak,” the veteran pacer said.

The statement underlined Shami’s confidence in his current condition as he continues to make his case for an India comeback through domestic cricket. His latest comments also reflected his frustration with assessments of his fitness based on limited observations of his bowling spells.

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‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
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‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘How Can Anyone Else…’: Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence After Latest Omission Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

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