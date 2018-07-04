Cristiano Ronaldo has crossed the age of 33 years and many football pundits are of the opinion that the Real Madrid superstar has a couple of years left in him. But that can change if Ronaldo agrees to join Juventus which plays in a less competitive Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not look like it, given how he still maintains a truly unbelievable physique, but Portugal’s all-time top scorer have lost a quite bit of his footballing talents that he boasted a couple of years ago. But losing pace on the pitch by a yard and reluctance to dribble due to slowing down of once lightning-quick feet is inevitable for a footballer who is in the twilight of his career. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old legendary attacker can still prolong his career at the top for many more years to come.

A 20-team La Liga may be a duopoly of just Barcelona and Real Madrid but the tussle between the two fierce rivals is fierce. The desire of each club to topple each other is such that it tests the participating players to the limit and there’s only much a body can take. Take the example of Zinedine Zidane, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Ronaldinho, Xavi and most recently, Andres Iniesta. All of the players left the top two contending clubs before they crossed the age of 34.

Ronaldo is 33 years old and is slowly approaching that age where he has to seriously ponder over his future and no league can be more accommodating and rewarding than Serie A for the ageing players.

Be it Paolo Maldini, Fabio Cannavaro, Javier Zanetti, Andrea Pirlo or Leonardo Bonucci; all of these players enjoyed their best playing years after the age of 30. And Cristiano Ronaldo can take inspiration from them.

Serie A is less physically demanding and the success of a player in the Italian league depends on his technical and mental skills. The more determined, precise and clinical a player would be, the more chances will be of him to succeed.

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts of a skill-set that very few people in the world have. He has a mind full of determination, nerves of steel and explosive technique that can rag any defence at will.

Lately, he has been a subject of transfer speculation linking him to Juventus and is the reports are to be believed then he might very well may be on his way to the Old Lady of Turin.

Reportedly, Juventus are willing to shell out a staggering sum of 100 million euro on the superstar footballer and have offered him a four-year contract worth further 120 million euro.

If Ronaldo decides to get along with the move, he will certainly hit the ground running in Serie A and given the talent available at Juventus, he can end Real Madrid’s dominance in Europe with the Italian giants and forge himself a legacy that will never be surpassed.

