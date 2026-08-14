How Did Aryna Sabalenka Celebrate Her Appearance In Time Magazine’s Cover? Check World No.1 Tennis Star’s Instagram Post

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) No.1 Ranked player Aryna Sabalenka created history on August 13, Thursday by becoming the first Belarusian to grace the cover of the famous Time magazine. As a result, she celebrated the accomplishment by uploading a video of hers by wearing a stylish black one-piece playing basketball.

How did Aryna Sabalenka celebrate her appearance at the Cover of the Time Magazine?

The world No. 1 shared an engaging new video on X Thursday, showcasing her transition from the tennis court to a basketball court. Sabalenka donned a stylish black one-piece, complemented by sunglasses and flip-flops, as she posed on an outdoor court.

In one scene, Sabalenka reached up to grasp the overhanging net, while other footage captured her smiling, posing, and enjoying a relaxed moment on the court.





The tennis star’s attire and playful demeanor quickly became the highlight of the post.

Sabalenka’s social media presence frequently reveals a contrasting persona to the fierce competitor observed during matches. In Thursday’s video, this contrast was particularly evident. She appeared at ease, effortlessly hanging from the rim and posing in a one-piece outfit. The basketball setting provided an apt backdrop for one of tennis’s most physically formidable athletes.

When will Aryna Sabalenka next appearance in Tennis come?

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old faces a litmus test when her Cincinnati Open kicks off on August 15 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, United States of America (USA). With the tournament in the United States serve as the final warm-up ahead of US Open 2026, Sabalenka will want to make the most of it and finish with nothing more than winning the title.

Her recent results have been less satisfying, headlined by losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the previous week’s Canadian Open. Despite that, she remains one of the sport’s biggest names, given she still holds the top ranking and looms as a firm favourite to win the US Open title.

Sabalenka had stumbled in the Australian Open 2025 final, losing to Madison Keys and lost the French Open decider to Coco Gauff. Her campaign in Wimbledon saw a tearful semi-final exit after a defeat to Amanda Anisimova but extracted revenge on her with a straight set victory in the US Open. Hence, she has happy memories of heading into US Open.