Monday, March 10, 2025
How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66

Craig Wolfley


Craig Wolfley, a former offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers and well-known broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 66. His death was confirmed on March 10, 2025.

Craig Wolfley’s Football Career

A Decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Wolfley was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Over the course of 10 seasons, he played as an offensive guard, becoming a reliable presence on the Steelers’ offensive line.

Final NFL Years with the Minnesota Vikings

After leaving Pittsburgh, he played his final season with the Minnesota Vikings in 1991, officially ending his professional football career.

Collegiate Success at Syracuse

Before his time in the NFL, Wolfley was a standout lineman at Syracuse University, where he earned third-team All-American honors twice. His impressive performances in college football paved the way for his successful NFL career.

Transition to Broadcasting

Steelers Radio Team and Community Favorite

Following his retirement from the NFL, Wolfley remained a major part of the Steelers community. He became a broadcaster and sideline reporter for 102.5 WDVE, covering all Pittsburgh Steelers games.

Iconic Partnership with Tunch Ilkin

Wolfley formed a beloved broadcasting duo alongside Tunch Ilkin, another Steelers lineman drafted in 1980. Together, they became a fan-favorite pairing, known for their insight, humor, and deep connection to the team.

Tributes from the Steelers Community

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II
Steelers president Art Rooney II expressed his condolences and honored Wolfley’s contributions to the team, both as a player and a broadcaster.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt tribute to Wolfley, reflecting on his impact within the Pittsburgh community and the Steelers organization.

As fans and former teammates continue to remember him, Craig Wolfley’s legacy as a dedicated Steeler and respected broadcaster will remain an important part of Pittsburgh football history.

