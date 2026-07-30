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Home > Sports News > How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Qualification? Check Results

How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Qualification? Check Results

CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra (79.61m), Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh all qualify for the men's javelin throw final in Glasgow. Check full qualification results.

How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men's Javelin Qualification? Photo X
How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men's Javelin Qualification? Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 17:34 IST

India enjoyed a clean sweep in the men’s javelin throw qualification round at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, July 30 with all three national representatives — Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh — safely advancing to the 12-man final at Scotstoun Stadium.

Tricky, windy conditions tested the field, preventing any thrower from breaching the automatic qualifying threshold of 84.00 metres. As a result, the final line-up was determined by the top overall distance performers, paving the way for the Indian trio to move forward together into the medal round.

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Neeraj Chopra Manages Energy to Finish Fifth

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra made a solid return to CWG action after missing the 2022 edition due to injury. Competing carefully to conserve energy, Chopra opened with a distance of 76.28m before improving to 79.61m on his second attempt.

Satisfied that his mark was more than sufficient to book a top-12 spot, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist opted to pass on his third attempt. He finished fifth overall in the qualification standings, comfortably ahead of rival Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan (78.63m). 

Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Complete Indian Trio

Rohit Yadav delivered a consistent performance to secure ninth place. After starting with a 77.04m throw, Rohit raised his mark to 78.37m on his second throw. Like Chopra, he skipped his final attempt once his progression was virtually assured.

Debutant Yash Vir Singh showed excellent composure under pressure. Shrugging off a quiet opening throw of 73.89m, Yash Vir steadily progressed through his series, peaking with a clutch 78.36m on his third and final effort. The performance put him just 0.01m behind compatriot Rohit, clinching 10th spot overall.

All Eyes on Friday’s Final

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage topped the qualification group with an 82.84m effort. With three throwers through to the 12-man final, India enters Friday’s medal event with maximum representation as Chopra seeks his second CWG gold. 

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How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Qualification? Check Results
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026commonwealth games 2026 men javelin resultsneeraj chopra cwg 2026 javelin qualificationrohit yadav cwg 2026yash vir singh javelin throw

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How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Qualification? Check Results
How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Qualification? Check Results
How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Qualification? Check Results
How Did Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh Perform in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Qualification? Check Results

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