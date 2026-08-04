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Home > Sports News > How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino

How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino

FIFA elects its president once every four years at the FIFA Congress held after the men's FIFA World Cup. While the election is usually decided through a vote involving all 211 member associations, the last two presidential elections in 2019 and 2023 did not require ballots as Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed by acclamation. However, growing opposition ahead of the 2027 election has renewed interest in how FIFA's voting process works and what it takes for a challenger to contest the presidency.

How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino
How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 11:52 IST

How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? FIFA elects its president once every four years at the FIFA Congress held after the men’s FIFA World Cup. While the election is usually decided through a vote involving all 211 member associations, the last two presidential elections in 2019 and 2023 did not require ballots as Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed by acclamation. However, growing opposition ahead of the 2027 election has renewed interest in how FIFA’s voting process works and what it takes for a challenger to contest the presidency.

How Does the FIFA Presidential Election Process Work?

The FIFA presidential election cycle effectively runs for one year between two FIFA Congress meetings. Any individual wishing to contest the presidency must have played an active role in association football for at least two of the previous five years and must successfully pass an eligibility review conducted by FIFA’s independent committee.

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Perhaps the biggest hurdle is securing official backing from at least five FIFA member associations before the nomination deadline, which falls on November 18 for the 2027 election. Each member association can endorse only one candidate, making political support crucial. Although obtaining five nominations allows a candidate to enter the race, significantly broader global backing is required to defeat the incumbent in a vote involving FIFA’s 211 member associations.

Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino?

Any eligible candidate who satisfies FIFA’s requirements and receives nominations from at least five member associations can challenge Gianni Infantino. Recent reports suggest that several associations, including England and Wales, have withdrawn their public support for the incumbent, although no formal challenger has yet announced a presidential campaign.

Earlier this year, Infantino stated that he had received expressions of support from around 200 of FIFA’s 211 member associations. However, changing political dynamics within world football could result in a more competitive race than the uncontested elections of 2019 and 2023.

When Is the Next FIFA Presidential Election?

The next FIFA presidential election is currently scheduled to take place on March 18, 2027, in Morocco following confirmation at the FIFA Congress in April 2026. The election will determine who leads world football into the historic centenary FIFA World Cup in 2030, which will be staged across six countries. Morocco’s selection as host of the Congress is viewed as significant given the country’s close ties with African football and its ambition to stage the 2030 FIFA World Cup final. While the date remains official, any extraordinary developments within FIFA could still result in changes before the election takes place.

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How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino
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How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino
How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino
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