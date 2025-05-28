How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With ‘Men When It Comes to Ego’

His knock went beyond settling personal scores. With the win, RCB climbed to second place on the table and locked in a clash against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

Jitesh Sharma, filling in as the stand-in captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, played a stunning innings against Lucknow Super Giants that helped RCB secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. His explosive knock carried more than just playoff significance. For Sharma, it was personal.

The Notebook Send-Off Comes Full Circle

In an earlier face-off between RCB and LSG, Sharma had missed out on a half-century after being dismissed by Digvesh Rathi. The moment gained attention when Rathi gave Sharma a ‘Notebook style’ send-off, which quickly went viral on social media.

This time, Sharma had his moment of revenge. He hammered a massive six off Rathi’s bowling and went on to complete his fifty. The clip of the six was widely shared, with users connecting it to the previous incident. One user posted a video showing both moments side by side and captioned it, “Men when it comes to ego.”

RCB’s Record Chase and Sharma’s Redemption

RCB had a tall task ahead, chasing 228 runs in their final league match. The stakes were high, but Sharma led from the front with fearless batting and calm under pressure.

His knock went beyond settling personal scores. With the win, RCB climbed to second place on the table and locked in a clash against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

The Mankad Attempt That Sparked Tension

The match had its share of drama beyond the bat and ball. In the 17th over, Digvesh Rathi tried to dismiss Sharma at the non-striker’s end with a Mankad. Although he knocked off the bails, LSG captain Rishabh Pant decided to withdraw the appeal.

Sharma remained focused and unshaken. He went on to score an unbeaten 85 from just 33 balls, anchoring RCB’s successful chase. They won with six wickets in hand and eight balls remaining.

With high-stakes cricket, a bit of controversy, and personal redemption in play, Sharma’s innings quickly became a talking point. Fans couldn’t ignore the emotional undertone, with many pointing out how personal pride can drive unforgettable moments on the field.

