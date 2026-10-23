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Home > Sports News > ‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

Glenn Phillips Angry At Journalist: New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips hit back at a journalist’s question about his team’s dropped catches in the first T20I against India. Phillips challenged the four-catch count, arguing that some chances should not qualify as dropped catches. His fiery response came after New Zealand failed to defend 225, with fielding lapses under scrutiny.

‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 16:17 IST

Glenn Phillips Angry At Journalist: New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips appeared frustrated when an Indian journalist questioned his team’s fielding and dropped catches in the first T20I against India in Christchurch. Phillips challenged the number of missed opportunities being discussed, insisting that not every ball that evades a fielder should be classified as a dropped catch. His response sparked a heated exchange during the media interaction.

The discussion came after New Zealand failed to defend a target of 226 against India, with fielding lapses emerging as a talking point. Phillips questioned the classification of certain incidents, including a difficult attempt involving Lockie Ferguson and a boundary-line effort by Nathan Smith.

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Glenn Phillips Challenges Journalist Over Dropped Catch Count

Phillips was asked about four dropped catches during the match but immediately questioned which incidents were being included in that figure. The New Zealand all-rounder argued that a genuine dropped catch should involve a fielder getting their hands on the ball.

“Four? Which ones?” Phillips asked, challenging the count and disputing the inclusion of two opportunities. He maintained that some of the incidents being discussed did not meet his definition of a dropped catch.

One of the moments involved Ferguson, who attempted to stop a ball but, according to Phillips, had not made sufficient contact for it to be considered a dropped catch. The all-rounder also questioned the inclusion of Smith’s effort near the boundary, where the fielder attempted a difficult catch but carried the ball over the rope, conceding six runs.

‘How Many Catches Did You Guys Drop?’ Phillips Responds

The exchange became more tense when Phillips turned the question towards the journalist, asking how many catches India had dropped. He insisted that both teams’ fielding should be assessed using the same criteria.

“How many catches did you guys drop?” Phillips asked, pushing back against the suggestion that New Zealand had dropped four catches.

The all-rounder acknowledged that missed catches are part of the game but stressed the importance of distinguishing between genuine dropped chances and difficult attempts that do not involve clear contact with the ball. His reaction brought further attention to the media interaction.

New Zealand’s Fielding Under Scrutiny After India T20I

New Zealand’s fielding proved a significant talking point after the side was unable to defend its total against India. The opportunities involving Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer, along with the difficult chance off Naman Dhir’s shot, added to the discussion surrounding the hosts’ performance.

Smith’s attempt at the boundary was another notable moment, as he came close to completing a spectacular catch before his momentum carried him over the rope.

While Phillips disputed the number of dropped catches attributed to his team, the broader concern remained the impact of missed opportunities in a high-scoring T20 contest. The exchange highlighted the pressure players face when fielding errors become a central part of the post-match conversation.

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‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
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‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
‘How Many Did You Drop?’ Glenn Phillips’ Fiery Response To Indian Journalist Goes Viral | IND vs NZ
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