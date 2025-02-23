How Many Runs Did Virat Kohli Score In India Vs Pakistan Match?

With this remarkable performance, Kohli became the first batter to achieve 14,000 ODI runs in under 300 innings.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli made history during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai by breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Kohli became the fastest player to score 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs), reaching the milestone in just 287 innings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This achievement surpasses Tendulkar, who accomplished the feat in 350 innings.

Virat Kohli powered India to victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday by scoring his 51st ODI century. This loss leaves Pakistan on the verge of elimination, as they must now hope for Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand on Monday and then secure a win against Bangladesh in their final group match, with net run rate likely playing a decisive role.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

No Indian Cricket fan will scroll down without liking this post.#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/7Q6JpBgERC — Champions Trophy 2025 Commentary 🧢 (@IPL2025Auction) February 23, 2025

Kohli’s Record-Breaking Achievement

With this remarkable performance, Kohli became the first batter to achieve 14,000 ODI runs in under 300 innings.

Previously, only two other players had crossed this milestone: Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, who took 378 innings to reach the mark.

Kohli entered the game needing just 15 runs to reach the record and secured it in style by hitting a boundary off Haris Rauf.

Kohli showcased exceptional form, reaching his 100 in 111 balls with 7 fours. In a dramatic finish, he hit a boundary on the last ball of the match to seal both his century and India’s victory.

Shreyas Iyer provided solid support in the middle order, contributing a half-century off 63 balls. Although he started slowly, he soon shifted gears to build a crucial partnership with Kohli.

Hope it turns to Ton 💥

Virat Kohli 🐐#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/WATJzVmzki — Siddharth Gowtham (@Siddharthsaga7) February 23, 2025

Pakistan’s Struggle Against India in Key Champions Trophy Clash

Pakistan, the defending champions, faced a crucial match against India after losing their opening game to New Zealand. Electing to bat first, they posted a total of 241 runs before being bowled out in 49.4 overs.

Despite a steady third-wicket partnership of 104 runs between Saud Shakeel (62) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (46), Pakistan’s innings faltered.

A late surge from Khushdil Shah, who scored 38, helped boost Pakistan’s total on a sluggish pitch. India’s left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was the standout bowler with figures of 3-40.

India Refuses to Tour Pakistan, Matches Held in Dubai

India declined to play in Pakistan during the eight-nation Champions Trophy, resulting in all their matches being scheduled at the Dubai International Stadium. Although a full house was anticipated, several seats remained empty during Pakistan’s innings.

ALSO READ: IND Vs PAK Champions Trophy: Men Recreate ‘Chak De India’ Song, Internet Calls It ‘Best Content’| WATCH