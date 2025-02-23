Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • How Many Runs Did Virat Kohli Score In India Vs Pakistan Match?

How Many Runs Did Virat Kohli Score In India Vs Pakistan Match?

With this remarkable performance, Kohli became the first batter to achieve 14,000 ODI runs in under 300 innings.

How Many Runs Did Virat Kohli Score In India Vs Pakistan Match?

Virat Kohli


Indian cricket star Virat Kohli made history during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai by breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Kohli became the fastest player to score 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs), reaching the milestone in just 287 innings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This achievement surpasses Tendulkar, who accomplished the feat in 350 innings.

Virat Kohli powered India to victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday by scoring his 51st ODI century. This loss leaves Pakistan on the verge of elimination, as they must now hope for Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand on Monday and then secure a win against Bangladesh in their final group match, with net run rate likely playing a decisive role.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kohli’s Record-Breaking Achievement

With this remarkable performance, Kohli became the first batter to achieve 14,000 ODI runs in under 300 innings.

Previously, only two other players had crossed this milestone: Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, who took 378 innings to reach the mark.

Kohli entered the game needing just 15 runs to reach the record and secured it in style by hitting a boundary off Haris Rauf.

Kohli showcased exceptional form, reaching his 100 in 111 balls with 7 fours. In a dramatic finish, he hit a boundary on the last ball of the match to seal both his century and India’s victory.

Shreyas Iyer provided solid support in the middle order, contributing a half-century off 63 balls. Although he started slowly, he soon shifted gears to build a crucial partnership with Kohli.

Pakistan’s Struggle Against India in Key Champions Trophy Clash

Pakistan, the defending champions, faced a crucial match against India after losing their opening game to New Zealand. Electing to bat first, they posted a total of 241 runs before being bowled out in 49.4 overs.

Despite a steady third-wicket partnership of 104 runs between Saud Shakeel (62) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (46), Pakistan’s innings faltered.

A late surge from Khushdil Shah, who scored 38, helped boost Pakistan’s total on a sluggish pitch. India’s left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was the standout bowler with figures of 3-40.

India Refuses to Tour Pakistan, Matches Held in Dubai

India declined to play in Pakistan during the eight-nation Champions Trophy, resulting in all their matches being scheduled at the Dubai International Stadium. Although a full house was anticipated, several seats remained empty during Pakistan’s innings.

ALSO READ: IND Vs PAK Champions Trophy: Men Recreate ‘Chak De India’ Song, Internet Calls It ‘Best Content’| WATCH

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan Virat Kohli

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine