How Many Times India and Pakistan Can Face Each Other In Asian Games 2026? Explained

India and Pakistan could produce another high-profile sporting rivalry at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, but the tournament draw means the arch-rivals will have to wait until the medal rounds for a potential meeting.

The Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4, while the cricket competition will begin earlier, on September 17, and conclude on October 3. Both the men’s and women’s cricket draws have placed India and Pakistan on opposite sides of the knockout bracket.

India-Pakistan Clash Possible Only Once

In the men’s competition, India and Pakistan are the top two seeded teams and have been directly placed in the quarterfinals. India are in Quarterfinal 2, while Pakistan will play in Quarterfinal 1, with both matches scheduled for September 28.

India will face a team emerging from the group stage, while Pakistan will also meet a qualifier. Afghanistan, Nepal, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Malaysia and Oman are among the teams competing in the group phase for places in the last eight.

If both India and Pakistan win their respective quarterfinals, they will continue on opposite sides of the semifinal bracket. The winners of Quarterfinal 2 are scheduled to face the winners of Quarterfinal 3, while the winners of Quarterfinal 1 will meet the winners of Quarterfinal 4.

The semifinals will take place on October 1.

As a result, India and Pakistan can face each other only once in the men’s competition. Their potential meeting would come either in the gold-medal match or the bronze-medal play-off, both scheduled for October 3.

Therefore, there cannot be an India-Pakistan semifinal or earlier-round encounter in the men’s event.

What About the Women’s Competition?

The same basic scenario applies to the women’s competition, although the knockout match-ups are different.

India, the top seeds, are set to face Japan in the quarterfinals. Pakistan are the fourth seeds and will take on Thailand in their last-eight encounter.

If India progress, they could face Bangladesh or Hong Kong, China in the semifinal. Pakistan, meanwhile, could meet Sri Lanka or Malaysia in the last four if they overcome Thailand.

That means India and Pakistan are again positioned on opposite sides of the draw.

The arch-rivals can therefore meet only once in the women’s competition, either in the final or the bronze-medal match. Both matches are scheduled for September 22.

Maximum India-Pakistan Meetings

India and Pakistan can face each other a maximum of twice across the 2026 Asian Games cricket competitions — once in the men’s event and once in the women’s event.

However, each individual tournament allows only one possible meeting between the rivals.

With both teams expected to challenge for medals, the prospect of an India-Pakistan showdown in either final or bronze-medal match could add another major chapter to one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.