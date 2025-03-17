Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
How MS Dhoni Made Up For Missing R Ashwin's 100th Test: A Touching CSK Reunion

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's finest spin-bowling all-rounders, bid farewell to international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

How MS Dhoni Made Up For Missing R Ashwin’s 100th Test: A Touching CSK Reunion

How MS Dhoni Made Up for Missing R Ashwin's 100th Test: A Touching CSK Reunion


Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest spin-bowling all-rounders, bid farewell to international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran cricketer retired with an impressive 106 Test caps, although his original plan was to step away after his 100th Test match, which took place in Dharamsala against England.

As part of the milestone celebration, Ashwin had personally invited his former captain, MS Dhoni, to present him with a commemorative memento. However, Dhoni couldn’t make it to the event.

A Special Gift Beyond Expectations

To honor Ashwin’s achievement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized a special ceremony where he was presented with a memento. However, Ashwin had hoped that Dhoni would be the one handing it over to him. Though that wish didn’t materialize, fate had an even bigger surprise in store for him.

During a book launch event in Chennai, Ashwin shared an emotional revelation—Dhoni, despite missing his 100th Test, made up for it in a way that meant even more to him.

The legendary captain ensured that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed Ashwin during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, bringing him back to the franchise where he first made a name for himself.

“I called MS Dhoni for my 100th Test in Dharamshala to hand over the memento. I wanted to make that my last Test. But he couldn’t make it. However, I didn’t think he would give me the gift of getting me back to CSK. It’s a much better one. So, thank you, MS, for doing it. I’m glad to be here,” said Ashwin during a book launch event in Chennai on Sunday.

A Full Circle Moment for Ashwin

Ashwin began his IPL journey with CSK in 2008, playing a crucial role in the team’s dominance during the early years. However, after the 2015 season, he moved on to other franchises, including Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals.

Now, after nearly a decade, he returns to the five-time champions, not just as a veteran player but as someone eager to embrace the joy of playing for his home team once again.

“Most importantly, I have come back to CSK not as someone who has achieved so much but as someone who has gone through the full circle and wants to come back here and enjoy just like before. It is a wonderful place to be,” he added.

With this heartfelt reunion, Ashwin’s return to CSK under Dhoni’s leadership is more than just a cricketing move—it’s a homecoming filled with nostalgia, gratitude, and unfinished dreams.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan's Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis

 

