LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare

How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare

Team India captain Shubman Gill could well have locked himself into the XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium.

How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare. (Image Credits: X)
How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 17:16 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: Team India captain Shubman Gill could well have locked himself into the XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. After sitting out of two and a half days of the practice match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, the right-handed batter came out to bat on the final day, evading an injury scare. How much did the batting star score?

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: How many runs did Shubman Gill score in Colombo?

With Sri Lanka Cricket XI dangling the carrot and setting the tourists a gettable 207 in 45 overs, Gill came out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Punjab-born cricketer played some sumptuous shots on his way to a composed 54-ball 44, laced with seven boundaries. However, he perished to a tame dismissal as the youngster danced down the track to pummel the ball over mid-wicket off Keshara Nuwantha’s bowling. Nevertheless, all he managed was a leading edge and the ball ballooned to short leg, with Pavan Rathnayake taking the catch.

You Might Be Interested In

However, the time spent in the middle from Gill remains valuable as the Indian skipper will look to hit the ground running on Day 1 of the opening Test itself. The visiting captain was sidelined from the first two days of the practice fixture as a precautionary measure, with KL Rahul taking over as captain. Having spent time in the nets amid the match, Gill walked out to bat and would be pleased with his performance. At the time of writing this, Rishabh Pant had put India firmly in sight of a win.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: Shubman Gill yet to play a Test in Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is among India’s squad members yet to have played a Test in Sri Lanka. With the visitors last playing a Test series in the Island nation in 2017, only KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the members of the current squad that featured in the iteration nine years ago. To add to that, India don’t have their best pacer in Jasprit Bumrah available for the tour due to a knee injury.

Gill and co. are currently 5th in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and must win at least seven out of their remaining nine Tests to have a shot at playing in the final.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare
Tags: IND Vs SLIndia vs Sri Lanka Cricket XIshubman gillteam india

RELATED News

‘Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15?’ Former Australia Pacer Reveals Biggest Off-Shore Question About India’s Batting Sensation

IPL Pressure Behind India’s Injury Crisis? BCCI CoE Blames Franchise Demands As 10 Players Under Rehab

Afridi Buyamayum Brace Helps TRAU FC Beat Indian Navy 2-1 In Durand Cup 2026

IND vs BAN: Why India’s Tour Of Bangladesh Is Getting Delayed? Reason Explained

IND vs SLC XI Match Report: Shubman Gill Returns, Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fifty, Mohammed Siraj Smashes Sixes to Seal India’s Warm-up Win

LATEST NEWS

Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace

Donald Trump May Trade Strait of Hormuz For Iran Nuclear Deal If Tehran Agrees To Reopen Key Waterway: Report

What Did Mahesh Bhatt Say About Raha Kapoor? His Prediction About Ranbir And Alia’s Daughter Is Turning Heads

IND vs SLC XI Match Report: Shubman Gill Returns, Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fifty, Mohammed Siraj Smashes Sixes to Seal India’s Warm-up Win

UP Government Launches Mentorship Initiative: IAS, IPS And IFS Officers To Guide Students

AAP Punjab Youth Wing Organises ‘Punjab Youth Run 2026’ In Mohali To Strengthen ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’

Mahesh Babu Varanasi First Look: SS Rajamouli Unveils His Fierce And Vulnerable Rudhra Avatar

6 Dead, As Truck Rams Into Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare
How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare
How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare
How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare

QUICK LINKS