How Much Did Shubman Gill Score in India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Warm-up? India Captain Returns After Finger Injury Scare

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: Team India captain Shubman Gill could well have locked himself into the XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. After sitting out of two and a half days of the practice match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, the right-handed batter came out to bat on the final day, evading an injury scare. How much did the batting star score?

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: How many runs did Shubman Gill score in Colombo?

With Sri Lanka Cricket XI dangling the carrot and setting the tourists a gettable 207 in 45 overs, Gill came out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Punjab-born cricketer played some sumptuous shots on his way to a composed 54-ball 44, laced with seven boundaries. However, he perished to a tame dismissal as the youngster danced down the track to pummel the ball over mid-wicket off Keshara Nuwantha’s bowling. Nevertheless, all he managed was a leading edge and the ball ballooned to short leg, with Pavan Rathnayake taking the catch.

However, the time spent in the middle from Gill remains valuable as the Indian skipper will look to hit the ground running on Day 1 of the opening Test itself. The visiting captain was sidelined from the first two days of the practice fixture as a precautionary measure, with KL Rahul taking over as captain. Having spent time in the nets amid the match, Gill walked out to bat and would be pleased with his performance. At the time of writing this, Rishabh Pant had put India firmly in sight of a win.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: Shubman Gill yet to play a Test in Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is among India’s squad members yet to have played a Test in Sri Lanka. With the visitors last playing a Test series in the Island nation in 2017, only KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the members of the current squad that featured in the iteration nine years ago. To add to that, India don’t have their best pacer in Jasprit Bumrah available for the tour due to a knee injury.

Gill and co. are currently 5th in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and must win at least seven out of their remaining nine Tests to have a shot at playing in the final.