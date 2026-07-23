How Much Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Score In Today’s IND vs ZIM 1st T20I? 15-Year-Old Shines In Harare Again With Blazing Half-Century

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: The Harare Sports Club seems to be a happy hunting ground for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his return to the side after being dropped for Team India’s fifth and final T20I against England earlier this month. The 15-year-old played some stunning shots en route to a blazing half-century in the first of the three T20Is against Zimbabwe on July 23, Thursday, registering his first fifty in international cricket after four innings.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the series-opener against Zimbabwe?

With the left-handed batter opening the innings against another explosive opener in Abhishek Sharma, he was the most free-flowing player amongst the two. When Abhishek Sharma had been dismissed for a painstaking 1 off 7 deliveries, Sooryavanshi had raced to 21 off just nine deliveries and produced a over of 20 runs against Richard Ngarava, slamming him for two sixes and a four in six balls. The youngster also played some enterprising strokes against the lanky Blessing Muzarabani and reached a 18-ball fifty in the seventh over of the innings with a brace. It also made Sooryavanshi the youngest to make a fifty in men’s internationals.

However, Ngarava threw the ball wide right after Sooryavanshi’s fifty and the 15-year-old threw kitchen sink at it only to mistime the ball to Ben Curran at third man to perish for 50 off 19 deliveries.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav shine before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blitz

With the toss falling in favour of Shreyas Iyer, winning his eighth in as many T20Is as captain, the right-handed batter sent Zimbabwe into bat. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza had said at the toss that he was okay to bat first and expects the bounce on the pitch to doesn’t last for a lot of overs.

However, the Men in Blue hardly let the hosts off the leash, including striking in the first ball of the innings as Mayank Yadav sent Brian Bennett packing for a duck. Only Ryan Burl (26), Wessly Madhevere (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) got to double figures but the home side could hardly sustain the momentum. Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav were the pick of the Indian bowlers with two wickets each, giving away less than 20 runs apiece. Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi snared one each to restrict them to 125.

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