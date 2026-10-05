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Home > Sports News > How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7

How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future in Portugal could have major financial consequences for the Portuguese Football Federation. Reports suggest the five-time Ballon d’Or winner contributes significantly to FPF revenue through sponsorships, TV rights, merchandise, ticket sales, and the global commercial appeal of Portuguese football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international future remains under the spotlight after the veteran forward leaves camp. Image Credit: X/@selecaoportugal
Cristiano Ronaldo's international future remains under the spotlight after the veteran forward leaves camp. Image Credit: X/@selecaoportugal

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 17:35 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo International Future: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future has been plunged into doubt, and with it there could be a lot more than just on-field ramifications to this situation. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s troubles with coach Jorge Jesus have sparked debate about the forward’s international career, and reports indicate the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) could be looking at large financial losses.

As reported by CNN Portugal, pundit Ricardo Monteiro estimated that61% of the annual revenue of the FPF could somehow be attributable to the Lisbon-born player. That only meant the FCA right alone would contribute around 160m to his federation this year.

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How Much Money Could Portugal Lose Without Cristiano Ronaldo?

The precise number is hard to determine, as Ronaldo is not marketing the FPF through a single one of his revenue streams. His commercial value comes from many sources like sponsorship, TV rights, merchandise, ticket prices, global interest, and the marketability of the Portugal national team.

The Renascena reported that the FPF earned about 120 million per year, but the expert in sports marketing Daniel S claimed that it was impossible to assess exactly how much of that revenue was caused by Ronaldo.

One of the strongest indications of the federation’s size is its own financial data. Its budget for 2024/25 was originally 120.4m, with 53m expected of that figure from TV rights, sponsorship, and commercial activity. Just in recent times, the FPF has tabled a record 159.1m budget for 2026/27, as per the Portuguese press.

So the reported 30-35 %, that means, becomes even more critical. Although the financial implications of the absence of Ronaldo might have been worth up to several tens of millions of euros, this should be seen as an estimate based on external factors, and not as official FPF figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Future Remains Uncertain

Ronaldo has exited Portugal’s camp since being left on the bench for the Norway game and finding he would not be in the starting XI for Denmark, igniting speculation that his international future is over.

But this might not yet be the end of the story. Jesus has now allowed Ronaldo to come back, and FPF President Pedro Proença has reiterated the forward’s importance for Portugal.

Replacing Ronaldo is much more about the replacement of a goalscorer and that of one of the biggest commercial engines of Portuguese football.

Also Read: How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

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How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7
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How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7
How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7
How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7
How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7
How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo Contribute to Portugal Football Federation’s Revenue? EURO 2016 Winners to Face Major Losses Without CR7

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