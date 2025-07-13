LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Sports > How Much Jannik Sinner and Others Earned at Wimbledon 2025

How Much Jannik Sinner and Others Earned at Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title in 2025, beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. After losing the French Open final to Alcaraz weeks earlier, this victory marked Sinner’s fourth Grand Slam. Wimbledon’s prize pool hit a record £53.55 million, with Sinner earning 3 million pounds .

Jannik Sinner would get 3 million pounds for this Wimbledon Title (Image Credit - X)
Jannik Sinner would get 3 million pounds for this Wimbledon Title (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 01:29:58 IST

Jannik Sinner delivered the performance of a lifetime at Wimbledon 2025 on July 13, securing his maiden title at the prestigious All England Club and firmly stamping his place among tennis’s elite. In a high-stakes final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Italian rebounded after losing the first set 6-4 to dominate the remainder of the match. With a display of sharp focus, powerful groundstrokes, and flawless service games, Sinner won the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to seal the biggest victory of his career.

A Sweet Revenge and Career Milestone

This win was personal as well as historic for Jannik Sinner. A few weeks earlier, Sinner suffered a painful loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final after failing to convert three championship points. At Wimbledon, he changed the story. Not only did he avenge that defeat, but he also clinched his fourth Grand Slam title, closing the gap on Alcaraz, who currently holds five.

Sinner’s run through the tournament was almost flawless. Apart from a tense moment in the fourth round against Grigor Dimitrov, where he trailed by two sets before Dimitrov retired due to injury, Sinner did not drop a single set until the final. Alcaraz, on the other hand, endured a bumpier road. He was pushed to five sets by Fabio Fognini and lost sets to Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz. In the final, Alcaraz looked out of rhythm, committing multiple unforced errors and recording seven double faults.

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money Sets New Record 

As per the CBS Sports and Wimbledon’s official website, this year’s tournament saw an eight percent rise in prize money compared to 2024. The total prize pool reached a record 53.55 million British Pounds (more than Rs 600 crores) , with both the men’s and women’s singles champions earning British Pounds 3 million each (Rs 34 crore). This record-breaking amount also includes payouts across all rounds and qualifying matches for both singles and doubles events.

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money: What the Top Players Took Home

  • Jannik Sinner (Champion): Three million pounds (£3,000,000), which is over Rs 34 crore
  • Carlos Alcaraz (Runner-up): One million five hundred twenty thousand pounds (£1,520,000)  which is around Rs 17 crore
  • Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz (Semi-finalists): Seven hundred seventy-five thousand pounds (£775,000) each, which is roughly Rs 9 crore

Also Read: Indian Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Announces Seperation, Ends Over Six Years Of Marriage

Tags: Jannik Sinnerwimbledon

More News

Cooper Flagg Dominates as Top Two Draft Picks Clash in Summer League Thriller
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Lauds ‘Tanvi The Great’, Calls It A Must Watch Movie For All Children
European Union To Wait Till August Before Imposing Counter Tariffs On US
How Much Jannik Sinner and Others Earned at Wimbledon 2025
Indian Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Announces Seperation, Ends Over Six Years Of Marriage
Air India Boeing 787-8 Aircraft: Captain Ross Rusty Aimer Feels That Some Questions Are Unanswered About Ahmedabad Plane Crash
London Southend Airport: Super King Air Jet Crashes Moments After Takeoff
Nunez, Gakpo Strike in Emotional Tribute Win for Liverpool Over Preston
Six Day Later, DU Student Sneha Debnath’s Body Recovered From Yamuna River
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Israel Plotted To Kill Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?