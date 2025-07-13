How Much Jannik Sinner and Others Earned at Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner delivered the performance of a lifetime at Wimbledon 2025 on July 13, securing his maiden title at the prestigious All England Club and firmly stamping his place among tennis’s elite. In a high-stakes final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Italian rebounded after losing the first set 6-4 to dominate the remainder of the match. With a display of sharp focus, powerful groundstrokes, and flawless service games, Sinner won the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to seal the biggest victory of his career.

A Sweet Revenge and Career Milestone

This win was personal as well as historic for Jannik Sinner. A few weeks earlier, Sinner suffered a painful loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final after failing to convert three championship points. At Wimbledon, he changed the story. Not only did he avenge that defeat, but he also clinched his fourth Grand Slam title, closing the gap on Alcaraz, who currently holds five.

Sinner’s run through the tournament was almost flawless. Apart from a tense moment in the fourth round against Grigor Dimitrov, where he trailed by two sets before Dimitrov retired due to injury, Sinner did not drop a single set until the final. Alcaraz, on the other hand, endured a bumpier road. He was pushed to five sets by Fabio Fognini and lost sets to Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz. In the final, Alcaraz looked out of rhythm, committing multiple unforced errors and recording seven double faults.

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money Sets New Record

As per the CBS Sports and Wimbledon’s official website, this year’s tournament saw an eight percent rise in prize money compared to 2024. The total prize pool reached a record 53.55 million British Pounds (more than Rs 600 crores) , with both the men’s and women’s singles champions earning British Pounds 3 million each (Rs 34 crore). This record-breaking amount also includes payouts across all rounds and qualifying matches for both singles and doubles events.

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money: What the Top Players Took Home

Jannik Sinner (Champion): Three million pounds (£3,000,000), which is over Rs 34 crore

Carlos Alcaraz (Runner-up): One million five hundred twenty thousand pounds (£1,520,000) which is around Rs 17 crore

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz (Semi-finalists): Seven hundred seventy-five thousand pounds (£775,000) each, which is roughly Rs 9 crore

