Despite speculation around his retirement, CSK retained Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Labelled as an "uncapped player" for technical reasons, he remains the heart of the franchise and continues to inspire fans across the globe.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the ongoing IPL 2025 season following an injury to regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out due to a left elbow fracture. The news was confirmed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Ruturaj has suffered a fracture on his left elbow and won’t be available for the rest of the season. MS Dhoni will lead the team in the remaining matches,” said Fleming during a press briefing in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Injury During Match vs Rajasthan Royals

The incident occurred on March 30 during a game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Gaikwad, while attempting a shot off Tushar Deshpande in the second over, was struck on his unprotected elbow. The 28-year-old was chasing a target of 183 when the injury happened.

Dhoni led CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023 by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. As fans eagerly looked forward to IPL 2025, it was confirmed that the legendary cricketer would once again don the yellow jersey for another season.

He had hinted at potential retirement after the 2023 season, saying:

“This would be the perfect time to retire. But with the love and support from fans, I felt I should return for one more season. It’s a gift to them.”

MS Dhoni’s IPL Salary Journey: 2008 to 2025

MS Dhoni was CSK’s marquee signing in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, fetching $1.5 million (₹6 Crore) – a record at the time. Over the years, he consistently remained one of the highest-paid IPL players. Here’s a breakdown of his salary across IPL seasons:

Year Team Salary (INR)

2008–2010 CSK ₹6 Crore/year

2011–2013 CSK ₹8.28 Crore/year

2014–2015 CSK ₹12.5 Crore/year

2016–2017 RPS ₹12.5 Crore/year

2018–2021 CSK ₹15 Crore/year

2022–2024 CSK ₹12 Crore/year

2025 CSK ₹4 Crore

By the end of IPL 2025 – Dhoni’s 18th IPL season – his total earnings from IPL salaries will amount to ₹192.84 Crore, averaging ₹10.71 Crore per season.

Will IPL 2025 Be Dhoni’s Last Dance?

At 43 years old, and nearing his 44th birthday by the end of the 2025 season, speculation is rife that this could be Dhoni’s final IPL appearance. Fans across the cricketing world will be hoping the legend finishes on a high, possibly clinching a record sixth IPL title for Chennai Super Kings.

