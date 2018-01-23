Henrikh Mkhitaryan completed his switch to Arsenal from Manchester United and according to reports, his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might be on his way to North London in the coming days. Here's why the tango of both the players can cause mayhem for the opposing defenders.

After almost a season-long saga, Alexis Sanchez on Monday completed his highly anticipated move to Manchester United from Arsenal. There was no money involved but another player swapped employers in this deal as well. Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved from Old Trafford to Emirates in a straight swap but the number one question which arises here is that can the Armenian fill in the big void left by the red-hot Chilean in the Arsenal squad?

Well, the new recruit has the perfect mix of tremendous skill and technique which makes him the exact replacement of Alexis Sanchez that Arsene Wenger could have asked for. If reports are to be believed then his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might be on his way to North London in coming days. Mkhitaryan will not only fill in the boots of Sanchez but will surpass his achievements if the Armenian gets to play with Gabon international again.

In his last season at Borussia Dortmund, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was absolutely phenomenal. He scored an estimable 13 goals but assisted a remarkable 20 in 41 appearances across Bundesliga and Europa League. His main partner in crime was Aubameyang who was converting delicious deliveries by the Armenian week in week out. The Gabonese striker scored a stellar 33 goals in the domestic league and European competition.

If the speculation becomes true and Aubameyang completes his move to Arsenal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be a force to reckon with. Add the creativity of Mesut Ozil and lethal finishing of Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal can, without a doubt, revive their sinking season. And Arsene Wenger can finally end his two-decade long marriage with the North London club on a high note.