How Shubman Gill Wins the India Test Captaincy Race Against Jasprit Bumrah

Shubman Gill will lead India in their upcoming Test series in England, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. The 26-year-old batter has been appointed as India’s 37th Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the longest format earlier this month.

Despite several seasoned names in the squad, including vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, the selectors placed their faith in Gill to take over the reins.

Why Gill Got the Nod Ahead of Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who has served as Rohit Sharma’s deputy, had stepped in as captain in three matches previously. His leadership experience and public desire to captain the side made him a strong contender for the top job.

In contrast, Gill has not captained India in Test cricket. However, he has led in T20Is and currently serves as the vice-captain in white-ball formats.

So why was Bumrah overlooked?

According to Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection panel, the management sees Bumrah’s bowling as too critical to be compromised by the extra responsibilities of captaincy.

“Don’t think he’ll (Bumrah) be available for all five Tests. Whether it’s four or three, we’ll see based on how the series goes and his workload is. Even if he’s fit for three-four Tests, he’ll be an asset for us. Just happy he’s part of the squad. He’s more important to us as a player,” Agarkar said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Bumrah’s Workload a Deciding Factor

Agarkar elaborated that managing a team can be mentally and physically draining, something that might not align well with Bumrah’s bowling demands and injury history.

“Once you’re managing people, there’s a lot that takes out of you. We’ve had a chat with him, he’s okay with it. He knows where his body’s at… With Booms (Bumrah), it was more about his workload management,” he added.

This clarity from the selection panel shows that the decision was less about seniority and more about role suitability and long-term planning.

England Series Begins June 20

The five-match Test series will kick off on June 20 in Leeds. The second Test will be played in Birmingham.

Lord’s will host the third match starting July 10, while the final two games are scheduled at Old Trafford and the Kennington Oval.

With Gill taking the helm, all eyes will be on how the young captain steers India in one of the toughest away tours in world cricket.

