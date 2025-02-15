How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

Having lost most of her belongings, including cricket equipment, Sajana recalled how Sivakarthikeyan reached out and provided her with new spikes, enabling her to continue playing.

Indian cricketer Sajeevan Sajana recently opened up about how Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan came to her aid after her family home was washed away in the devastating 2018 Wayanad floods. In an interview, she recounted how the actor’s timely help provided her with much-needed cricket equipment, enabling her to continue pursuing her passion for the sport.

Sajana, who played herself in the 2018 Tamil sports drama Kanaa, revealed that she lost her house and most of her belongings, including her cricket trophies and kit, due to the floods. During this difficult period, Sivakarthikeyan, who produced Kanaa and played a pivotal role in the film, reached out to her to offer assistance.

Recalling the generous gesture, Sajana said, “Sivakarthikeyan sir called me and asked if I needed any help. I told him, ‘Anna (brother), my cricket kit is completely gone, I just need new spikes.’ Within a week, I received new spikes from him. At that time, I had to play in the Challenger Trophy, and though I was under a lot of stress about my family’s situation, my teammates and others around me were very supportive.”

Sajana’s Cricketing Aspiration

Born and raised in Wayanad, Kerala, Sajana had a challenging upbringing. She took up cricket on the encouragement of her physical education teacher, Elsamma Baby, as a means to financially support her family. Her father, Sajeevan, worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, while her mother, Sharada, was a panchayat councillor. Despite financial struggles, Sajana remained committed to her cricketing aspirations, gradually making a name for herself in domestic cricket and earning the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) Player of the Year award twice in a row.

The 2018 Wayanad floods were a major setback for her family, but the unexpected support from Sivakarthikeyan reaffirmed her belief in the kindness of people. His gesture, along with encouragement from her cricketing peers, motivated her to stay focused on her career and push forward despite adversities.

