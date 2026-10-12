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Home > Sports News > How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona Match?

How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona Match?

How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action when Al Nassr host Neftchi Fergana in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 on Monday (Oct 12). The match will take place at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the hosts aiming to secure consecutive victories across all competitions. Ronaldo returned to club football in impressive fashion, scoring in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Diriyah in their previous outing.

How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs. Neftchi Fergana Match?
How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs. Neftchi Fergana Match?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:57 IST

How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action when Al Nassr host Neftchi Fergana in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 on Monday (Oct 12). The match will take place at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the hosts aiming to secure consecutive victories across all competitions. Ronaldo returned to club football in impressive fashion, scoring in Al Nassr’s 3-0 win over Diriyah in their previous outing.

 The Portuguese superstar has scored eight goals in nine AFC Champions League matches and will look to add to his tally against the Uzbekistani side. Neftchi Fergana, meanwhile, arrive unbeaten in their last four matches, having won three of them. Here is everything you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana match, including kick-off time, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

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Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana Match Details

  • Match: Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana
  • Competition: AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27, West Region
  • Date: Monday (Oct 12), 2026
  • Venue: Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:45 PM IST (9:15 PM local time in Riyadh)

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana Live on TV in India?

The AFC Champions League Elite fixture between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fergana will not be broadcast on any television channel in India. Fans will need to use the available online streaming option to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

How to Watch Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana Live Streaming?

Football fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana AFC Champions League Elite match live on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can stream the match on compatible mobile phones, laptops and other supported devices.

Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana: Match Preview

Al Nassr will be keen to build on their 3-0 victory over Diriyah as they return to continental action. Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring form will be a major boost for the Saudi Arabian side as they target a strong performance in the West Region competition. Neftchi Fergana, however, have shown consistency in recent matches, going unbeaten in their last four outings and winning three. Al Nassr will need to maintain their focus throughout the contest to secure the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against Neftchi Fergana Today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the key player to watch as Al Nassr prepare to face Neftchi Fergana. He featured in the team’s recent 3-0 win over Diriyah, scoring after returning from international duty. However, his confirmed availability and starting status for Monday’s AFC Champions League Elite fixture will depend on the final team selection.

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How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona Match?
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How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona Match?
How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona Match?
How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona Match?
How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today: When and Where to Watch AFC Champions League Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fargona Match?
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