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Home > Sports News > How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli LIVE Today: Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be among the biggest attractions when India take on New Zealand in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Here is the complete viewing guide, match timing, live streaming platforms and television broadcast information for fans looking to watch the two batting legends in action.

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 12:01 IST

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli LIVE Today: India will look to strengthen their position in the ODI series after securing a five-wicket victory in the opening match in Auckland. Led by Shubman Gill, the visitors will once again rely on the experience of Rohit and Kohli as they aim to deliver another strong batting performance.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will be eager to bounce back on home soil. The hosts will look to their bowling attack, featuring Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith, to challenge India’s experienced batting line-up.

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The second ODI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM IST. Indian viewers can follow the action through the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV, while DD Sports on DD Free Dish is another television option for fans seeking free coverage.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Series: India Tour of New Zealand 2026

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Match Time: 7:30 AM IST (2:00 AM GMT)

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action on the Sony Sports Network. The second ODI will also be available for online viewers through the SonyLIV app and website, allowing fans to follow the match on supported smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs. A subscription may be required for digital streaming, depending on the applicable plan.

Fans searching for a free television viewing option can tune in to DD Sports through DD Free Dish. The free-to-air channel provides an alternative for viewers who do not have access to a paid sports television subscription.

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.

Fans outside India should verify local broadcast schedules and streaming availability, as television rights and digital access may vary by country.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Nick Kelly, Matthew Fisher, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry.

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How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
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How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

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How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? LIVE Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

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