LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli LIVE Today: Indian batting stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be among the biggest attractions when India take on New Zealand in the opening ODI of the three-match series. Here is the complete viewing guide, match timing and broadcast information for fans looking to watch the two experienced batters in action.

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 11:15 IST

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli LIVE Today: India and New Zealand will face each other in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. India will be led by Shubman Gill, while Mitchell Santner will captain the hosts. Both Rohit and Kohli are part of India’s squad for the series.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, giving Indian fans an opportunity to follow the action live on television and digital platforms. The series is listed for coverage on the Sony Sports Network, with online streaming available through the SonyLIV app and website.

You Might Be Interested In

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI

Series: India Tour of New Zealand 2026

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Match Time: 7:30 AM IST (2:00 AM GMT)

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action on the Sony Sports Network. The first ODI will also be available for online viewers through the SonyLIV app and website, allowing fans to follow the match on supported smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs. A subscription may be required for digital streaming, depending on the applicable plan.

Fans searching for a free television viewing option can check DD Sports through DD Free Dish. However, coverage of this particular match on DD Sports has not been confirmed in the supplied broadcast details, so viewers should check the latest channel schedule before the match.

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Check local listings for the confirmed television and streaming broadcaster.

United States and Canada: Check local cricket broadcaster listings for the confirmed coverage and streaming options.

Fans outside India should verify local broadcast schedules and streaming availability, as rights may vary by country.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert and Kyle Jamieson.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In New Zealand vs India 1st ODI

The presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds significant interest to India’s opening ODI against New Zealand. The experienced duo will be central to India’s batting plans as the visitors begin their campaign in challenging overseas conditions.

Rohit is expected to play an important role at the top of the order, while Kohli will bring his experience and consistency to the batting lineup. With Shubman Gill leading the side and players such as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also in the squad, India have several experienced options for the series.

The opening match at Eden Park will give fans their first opportunity to watch the two senior Indian batters in this ODI series, with both teams looking to start strongly.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
Tags: india vs new zealand

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Update: India Need 186 Runs To Win, Check Free Live Telecast And Streaming Details

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Kohli, Tom Brady…’ Harry Kane Reveals Sporting Legends Who Congratulated Him On Ballon d’Or Win

FREE Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Match: Check Easy Ways To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live On TV And Mobile

R Ashwin Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Future After NZ T20Is, Says ‘How Will He Come Back?’

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

LATEST NEWS

‘Neither Has Gautam’: Kanika Kapoor Breaks Silence On Separation, Reveals Whether A Third Person Was Involved In Her Marriage

MP High Court Quashes Student’s Protest Case, Says Police Cannot Act As Complainant In Section 144 Violation Cases

Can Police Register FIR And Become Complainant Too? Madhya Pradesh High Court Settles Barwani Student’s Case

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot

US Midterm Elections 2026 Result Live Updates: US Voters Reject Republicans In Massive Setback For Trump; Democrats Take Control Of US Congress

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Caught On Cam: Thar-Borne Men Beat Up Petrol Pump Worker After He Demands Rs 2,000 For Diesel In Bihar, Flee With Rs 5,500

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details
How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

QUICK LINKS