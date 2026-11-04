How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli LIVE Today: India and New Zealand will face each other in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. India will be led by Shubman Gill, while Mitchell Santner will captain the hosts. Both Rohit and Kohli are part of India’s squad for the series.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, giving Indian fans an opportunity to follow the action live on television and digital platforms. The series is listed for coverage on the Sony Sports Network, with online streaming available through the SonyLIV app and website.
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Match Details
Match: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI
Series: India Tour of New Zealand 2026
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
Match Time: 7:30 AM IST (2:00 AM GMT)
Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT
Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In India?
Cricket fans in India can watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action on the Sony Sports Network. The first ODI will also be available for online viewers through the SonyLIV app and website, allowing fans to follow the match on supported smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs. A subscription may be required for digital streaming, depending on the applicable plan.
Fans searching for a free television viewing option can check DD Sports through DD Free Dish. However, coverage of this particular match on DD Sports has not been confirmed in the supplied broadcast details, so viewers should check the latest channel schedule before the match.
Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In Other Countries?
New Zealand: Check local listings for the confirmed television and streaming broadcaster.
United States and Canada: Check local cricket broadcaster listings for the confirmed coverage and streaming options.
Fans outside India should verify local broadcast schedules and streaming availability, as rights may vary by country.
India Squad
Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.
New Zealand Squad
Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert and Kyle Jamieson.
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In New Zealand vs India 1st ODI
The presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds significant interest to India’s opening ODI against New Zealand. The experienced duo will be central to India’s batting plans as the visitors begin their campaign in challenging overseas conditions.
Rohit is expected to play an important role at the top of the order, while Kohli will bring his experience and consistency to the batting lineup. With Shubman Gill leading the side and players such as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also in the squad, India have several experienced options for the series.
The opening match at Eden Park will give fans their first opportunity to watch the two senior Indian batters in this ODI series, with both teams looking to start strongly.
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.