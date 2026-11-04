How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli LIVE Today: India and New Zealand will face each other in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. India will be led by Shubman Gill, while Mitchell Santner will captain the hosts. Both Rohit and Kohli are part of India’s squad for the series.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, giving Indian fans an opportunity to follow the action live on television and digital platforms. The series is listed for coverage on the Sony Sports Network, with online streaming available through the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI

Series: India Tour of New Zealand 2026

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Match Time: 7:30 AM IST (2:00 AM GMT)

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action on the Sony Sports Network. The first ODI will also be available for online viewers through the SonyLIV app and website, allowing fans to follow the match on supported smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs. A subscription may be required for digital streaming, depending on the applicable plan.

Fans searching for a free television viewing option can check DD Sports through DD Free Dish. However, coverage of this particular match on DD Sports has not been confirmed in the supplied broadcast details, so viewers should check the latest channel schedule before the match.

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Check local listings for the confirmed television and streaming broadcaster.

United States and Canada: Check local cricket broadcaster listings for the confirmed coverage and streaming options.

Fans outside India should verify local broadcast schedules and streaming availability, as rights may vary by country.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert and Kyle Jamieson.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In New Zealand vs India 1st ODI

The presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds significant interest to India’s opening ODI against New Zealand. The experienced duo will be central to India’s batting plans as the visitors begin their campaign in challenging overseas conditions.

Rohit is expected to play an important role at the top of the order, while Kohli will bring his experience and consistency to the batting lineup. With Shubman Gill leading the side and players such as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also in the squad, India have several experienced options for the series.

The opening match at Eden Park will give fans their first opportunity to watch the two senior Indian batters in this ODI series, with both teams looking to start strongly.