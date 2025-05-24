Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik has offered a glimpse into Kohli's mindset since stepping away from red-ball cricket.

How Virat Kohli is Going Through After Test Cricket Retirement, Dinesh Karthik Reveals

Virat Kohli’s sudden retirement from Test cricket earlier this month surprised the cricketing world. The 36-year-old veteran, known for his fierce intensity and commitment to fitness, made the emotional announcement on Instagram, closing a chapter that helped define modern Indian cricket.

Kohli’s State of Mind: Happiest in Years

Having spent time with him during the current IPL season, Karthik revealed that Kohli is in a good space both on and off the field.

“It came as a shock to the outside world, so we are just observing what Virat is up to. He is at his happiest now, he is enjoying the sport, he really wants to spend his time with his family. It’s a personal decision, we respect it, and as everyone else, oh, this is happening, but the fact is, it’s great to see him happy and ready whenever we want him to play. The key is to keep him in good spirits,” Karthik said on Thursday.

Even though the decision caught many by surprise, Kohli appears to be embracing this new phase of his life with a sense of peace and renewed balance.

An Era of Dominance Comes to an End

Kohli’s Test career was about more than just statistics. He introduced a new mindset to the team, blending aggression with discipline and pushing the standards of performance.

Over a 14-year career in whites, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. His tally includes 30 centuries and 31 fifties, placing him fourth among India’s all-time leading run-scorers in Tests.

Beyond his numbers, Kohli’s legacy lies in how he redefined Indian Test cricket. He demanded intensity and accountability and helped transform the team into a serious competitor in overseas conditions.

His influence created a stronger team culture, focused on fitness and mental toughness, and it helped India achieve historic wins outside the subcontinent.

Big Shoes to Fill for Team India

Kohli’s departure comes shortly after Rohit Sharma also stepped away from Test cricket. The timing of these exits has left India with a significant gap in experience just weeks before a tough tour of England.

This is part of a broader trend of senior players moving away from the format. Earlier this year, Ravichandran Ashwin also retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

India must now prepare for the future without some of its most seasoned performers. While the transition period may bring challenges, it also opens doors for the next generation to step up.

As Kohli moves forward in a different role, what stands out most is his happiness. For a player who has lived in the spotlight for over a decade, this visible joy is a refreshing and welcome change.

