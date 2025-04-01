Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG

Prabhsimran’s IPL journey has been nothing short of remarkable. After being retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025, he has proved his worth with the bat.

Prabhsimran Singh, the 24-year-old Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter, has been receiving widespread praise for his outstanding performances in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Notably, his explosive 69-run knock off just 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in PBKS’s second match of the season has caught the eye of cricket fans and experts alike. The young batter’s ability to power the ball to the boundary, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes, has solidified his reputation as one of the most promising T20 talents.

Yuvraj Singh, the legendary all-rounder who represented Punjab in domestic cricket, was quick to commend Prabhsimran Singh’s growth and form in IPL 2025. Yuvi, who has always been vocal about his admiration for Punjab’s cricketers, took to social media to share his thoughts. In a post on X, Yuvraj Singh praised Prabhsimran for his “huge improvement” this season, attributing his success to solid performances in domestic cricket.

Yuvraj Singh’s praise

“Huge improvement this season by @prabhsimran01 in domestic cricket, now results are showing in the @IPL! Good composure how to build and innings in t20. Should chase the target down for @PunjabKingsIPL along with the in-form skipper @ShreyasIyer15,” Yuvraj Singh wrote.

Prabhsimran’s IPL journey has been nothing short of remarkable. After being retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025, he has proved his worth with the bat. His ability to accelerate in the shorter format of the game has made him an integral part of the team’s top order. PBKS had invested INR 4 crore in him, and the young batter has shown he can justify that trust.

With two T20 centuries and 15 fifties in 89 matches, Prabhsimran Singh has accumulated 2378 runs at an impressive average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 145.35. His aggressive batting style and consistency have made him a key player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, especially with skipper Shreyas Iyer’s leadership and Ricky Ponting’s coaching.

ALSO READ: Rob Walter Steps Down As South Africa’s White-Ball Coach

Filed under

Prabhsimran Singh Yuvraj Singh

