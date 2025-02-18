Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Huge Setback For Rohit Sharma’s Team India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Huge Setback For Rohit Sharma’s Team India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Team India suffers a major setback as bowling coach Morne Morkel leaves the Dubai camp ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Explore the latest updates on India’s preparations and the impact of this change.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Huge Setback For Rohit Sharma’s Team India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Team India suffers a major setback as bowling coach Morne Morkel leaves the Dubai camp Morkel


As the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draws closer, Team India has already faced a significant setback. Less than two days before their campaign begins, reports confirm that India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has left the team’s camp in Dubai due to personal reasons. The news has raised concerns about India’s preparations ahead of the tournament, especially with such a crucial member of the coaching staff unavailable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Morne Morkel’s Absence from Training: A Blow for India

Morkel, who was appointed as the bowling coach in September 2024, was not present for India’s training session at Dubai International Stadium (DIS) on Monday, further deepening the uncertainty. He had previously attended India’s first practice session at DIS, making his sudden departure all the more surprising. At this time, it remains unclear whether Morkel will return to the camp before the tournament begins. With India’s first match against Bangladesh scheduled for February 20, the team will need to quickly adjust to this unforeseen challenge.

Jasprit Bumrah Out, Now Morkel: Double Blow for Team India

This setback follows the earlier loss of Jasprit Bumrah, who has already been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah’s absence significantly weakened India’s bowling attack, leaving them with fewer experienced options. Morkel’s departure only compounds the issue, as the team’s bowling unit now faces a lack of leadership. While seasoned bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are still part of the squad, the rest of the pace attack lacks the same level of experience, making Morkel’s guidance even more critical.

India’s Bowling Unit Faces Uncertainty

With two key figures — Bumrah and Morkel — out or uncertain, India’s hopes of a strong bowling performance in the Champions Trophy now rest on the shoulders of the remaining players. The team’s ability to adapt to these challenges could determine how far they go in the competition.

As the clock ticks down to India’s first match, all eyes will be on how the team adjusts to this double blow and who steps up to fill the void.

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Justice Biren Vaishnav To Be Acting Chief Justice Of Gujarat High Court Till Mar 2

Justice Biren Vaishnav To Be Acting Chief Justice Of Gujarat High Court Till Mar 2

Bengaluru To Be Hotter Than Delhi This Year: IMD

Bengaluru To Be Hotter Than Delhi This Year: IMD

Goa Carnival 2025: Dates, Events, Tickets, And All You Need To Know

Goa Carnival 2025: Dates, Events, Tickets, And All You Need To Know

Supreme Court Takes Nupur Sharma’s Example For Choice Of Words In Ranveer Allahbadia’s Case

Supreme Court Takes Nupur Sharma’s Example For Choice Of Words In Ranveer Allahbadia’s Case

‘Locked In Overcrowded Detention Centres’, Deported Indian Opens Up About US Immigration Crackdown | NewsX Exclusive

‘Locked In Overcrowded Detention Centres’, Deported Indian Opens Up About US Immigration Crackdown | NewsX...

Entertainment

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox