Huge Setback For Rohit Sharma’s Team India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Team India suffers a major setback as bowling coach Morne Morkel leaves the Dubai camp ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Explore the latest updates on India’s preparations and the impact of this change.

As the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draws closer, Team India has already faced a significant setback. Less than two days before their campaign begins, reports confirm that India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has left the team’s camp in Dubai due to personal reasons. The news has raised concerns about India’s preparations ahead of the tournament, especially with such a crucial member of the coaching staff unavailable.

These pics from today 📸

How good 🤌🏻#TeamIndia | #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/yM50ArMIj5 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2025

Morne Morkel’s Absence from Training: A Blow for India

Morkel, who was appointed as the bowling coach in September 2024, was not present for India’s training session at Dubai International Stadium (DIS) on Monday, further deepening the uncertainty. He had previously attended India’s first practice session at DIS, making his sudden departure all the more surprising. At this time, it remains unclear whether Morkel will return to the camp before the tournament begins. With India’s first match against Bangladesh scheduled for February 20, the team will need to quickly adjust to this unforeseen challenge.

Jasprit Bumrah Out, Now Morkel: Double Blow for Team India

This setback follows the earlier loss of Jasprit Bumrah, who has already been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah’s absence significantly weakened India’s bowling attack, leaving them with fewer experienced options. Morkel’s departure only compounds the issue, as the team’s bowling unit now faces a lack of leadership. While seasoned bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are still part of the squad, the rest of the pace attack lacks the same level of experience, making Morkel’s guidance even more critical.

India’s Bowling Unit Faces Uncertainty

With two key figures — Bumrah and Morkel — out or uncertain, India’s hopes of a strong bowling performance in the Champions Trophy now rest on the shoulders of the remaining players. The team’s ability to adapt to these challenges could determine how far they go in the competition.

As the clock ticks down to India’s first match, all eyes will be on how the team adjusts to this double blow and who steps up to fill the void.