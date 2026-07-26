F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Lando Norris Clinches Victory, Hands McLaren First Win of The Season

Hungarian Grand Prix: British-Belgian Formula 1 star Lando Norris has clinched the Hungarian Grand Prix title as McLaren notched its first victory of the season on July 26, Sunday. Additionally, Mercedes’s Kimi Antonelli extended his overall lead to 50 points.
Hungarian Grand Prix F1: “My pace today was probably some of the best pace” – Lando Norris
The result marked an important milestone for McLaren, as the team celebrated its first triumph of the campaign after several competitive performances earlier in the season.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was second with Antonelli third after a likely McLaren one-two evaporated when Oscar Piastri pulled over with a mechanical failure 14 laps from the end at the Hungaroring. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli’s closest title rival, finished fourth on track but dropped to fifth behind teammate Charles Leclerc after a five-second post-race penalty for speeding in the pitlane.
“My pace today was probably some of the best pace I’ve ever had. The car was beautiful to drive and I felt very confident, so a great race. I’m just happy to be back and see the number one again,” said Norris.
Hungarian Grand Prix F1: Mercedes’ mixed fortunes
“I didn’t expect to be on the podium today. But we worked hard for it. I saw the opportunity. It was my only one. I just went for it. We’re good on the brakes, so that helped, but it was all under control,” said Verstappen, who lost out to Hamilton after the first pitstop but took the place back with a bold overtake a lap later.
It was really hard to overtake so we had to do something with strategy. Initially we tried to go for the one stop but then they told me the tyre was too much on the limit, so we stopped. With the Virtual Safety Car the two Ferraris boxed. I knew it would be very hard because I was on hards, they were on softs, but luckily we were able to keep them behind,” said the Italian.