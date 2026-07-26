F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Lando Norris Clinches Victory, Hands McLaren First Win of The Season

Hungarian Grand Prix: British-Belgian Formula 1 star Lando Norris has clinched the Hungarian Grand Prix title as McLaren notched its first victory of the season on July 26, Sunday. Additionally, Mercedes’s Kimi ​Antonelli extended his overall lead to 50 points.

Hungarian Grand Prix F1: “My pace today ⁠was probably some of the best pace” – Lando Norris

The result marked an important milestone for McLaren, as the team celebrated its first triumph of the campaign after several competitive performances earlier in the season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was second with Antonelli third after a likely McLaren one-two evaporated when Oscar Piastri pulled over with a mechanical failure 14 laps from the end at the ​Hungaroring. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli’s closest title rival, finished fourth on track but dropped to fifth behind teammate ​Charles Leclerc after a five-second post-race penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

“My pace today ⁠was probably some of the best pace I’ve ever had. The car was beautiful to drive and I ​felt very confident, so a great race. I’m just happy to be back and see the number one again,” said Norris.

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