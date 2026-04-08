HYK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The Pakistan Super League 2026 season will go on with Match 15, where Hyderabad Kingsmen Universe Peshawar Zalmi on April 8 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, the game beginning at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are looking to secure their spots in the eight-team league.

Hyderabad Kingsmen still need to notch their first victory of the season after dropping all three matches so far. The team captain, Marnus Labuschagne, guides them to the last place on the points table, along with a very low net run rate. Turning things around and finally winning a match will, however, be the team’s biggest challenge as they will have to rely quite a lot on players like Saim Ayub, Glenn Maxwell, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi is on a roll, having scored an exciting target of 218 in the last match. Led by Babar Azam, the team is currently ranked fifth with 3 points. Zalmi will also count on Mohammad Haris, Luke Wood, and Aamir Jamal for their next move, as they would want to keep their winning streak going and get closer to the top four.

Dream 11 Predictions

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Saim Ayub, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Maaz Sadaqat, Hassan Khan

Bowler: Sufiyan Muqeem

Captain: Saim Ayub || Vice Captain: Kusal Mendis

Head-to-Head:

Hyderabad Kingsmen and Peshawar Zalmi have yet to face each other in the Pakistan Super League. This will be their first-ever meeting, as it marks the debut season for Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Weather Report:

Karachi is expected to witness clear and pleasant conditions, with temperatures around 26°C and humidity near 69%, creating a suitable environment for an uninterrupted match.

Pitch Report:

The National Stadium surface is known to favour batters, offering a flat track with consistent bounce early on. As the game progresses, the pitch may slow down slightly, and dew in the second innings could make conditions more challenging for bowlers.

Also Read: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India