Hylo Open 2026: All You Need to Know – Check Dates, Prize Money, Indian Players in Action, Live Streaming Details and More

Hylo Open 2026: India’s badminton stars will be in action at the Hylo Open 2026, a BWF Super 500 tournament in Germany, beginning on Tuesday. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will lead the Indian challenge after finishing runner-up at the French Open last week, while Lakshya Sen will spearhead the men’s singles campaign.

Sindhu will aim to continue her encouraging run on the BWF World Tour, while several other Indian shuttlers will look to make an impact across the singles and doubles draws. Indian fans can follow the tournament through online streaming. Here is everything to know about the Hylo Open 2026, including the schedule, prize money, Indian players and live streaming details as of Monday (Oct 26).

Hylo Open 2026 Badminton Tournament Details

Tournament: Hylo Open 2026

Hylo Open 2026 Category: BWF World Tour Super 500

BWF World Tour Super 500 Start Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Location: Germany

Germany Indian Live Streaming: FanCode

FanCode Live TV Telecast in India: Not available

Where to Watch Hylo Open 2026 Live on TV in India?

The Hylo Open 2026 badminton tournament will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India. Fans who want to follow the Indian shuttlers will need to use the available online streaming option.

How to Watch Hylo Open 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Live streaming of the Hylo Open 2026 matches will be available on FanCode in India. Viewers can use the platform to follow the tournament and watch the participating Indian badminton players in action.

Hylo Open 2026: Indian Players in Action

PV Sindhu will headline India’s women’s singles campaign following her runner-up finish at the French Open, where she lost to reigning Olympic and world champion An Se-young of South Korea. Sindhu has also reached the semi-finals at the Malaysia Open in January and the Australian Open in June, besides winning the Japan Open title in July.

Ashmita Chaliha, who won the Korea Masters this year, will also be one to watch after defeating three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the second round in France. In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will lead the challenge, joined by Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kiran George and Tharun Mannepalli. India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have opted out of the tournament.

Hylo Open 2026: Full Indian Squad

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, HS Prannoy, S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (Q).

Men’s Doubles: Arjun Reddy Pochana-Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu (Q).

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Anmol Kharb, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap, Meghana Reddy Mareddy (Q).

Note: There could be withdrawals from the tournament

Hylo Open 2026: Dates, Venue and Prize Money

The Hylo Open 2026 will be held from Tuesday, October 27, to Sunday, November 1, at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrücken, Germany. The BWF World Tour Super 500 event will feature an overall prize pool of US$500,000. The tournament will bring together international badminton players competing across the singles and doubles categories.