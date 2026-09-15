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Home > Sports News > HYROX Controversy Explained: Why Joanna Wietrzyk Was Allowed to Continue Beijing Race, New Rules Revealed

HYROX Controversy Explained: Why Joanna Wietrzyk Was Allowed to Continue Beijing Race, New Rules Revealed

HYROX controversy erupted after Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk continued and won the Beijing race despite suffering faecal incontinence during the event. The incident sparked a debate over hygiene, athlete safety and officiating, prompting HYROX co-founder Moritz Fürste to apologise and announce immediate changes to the competition rules and procedures.

HYROX issued multiple changes to its rules after Joanna Wietrzyk soiled herself at the Beijing event. Image Credit: Instagram
HYROX issued multiple changes to its rules after Joanna Wietrzyk soiled herself at the Beijing event. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 16:32 IST

HYROX Controversy: HYROX was compelled to reconsider its competition procedures following reports that an Australian competitor, Joanna Wieltyk, was still allowed to finish and even win the Beijing race as she went through bowel incontinence. After the event, the matter raised a flurry of criticism about hygiene, athlete safety, and officiating; as a result, the co-founder of HYROX, Moritz Frste, expressed an apology and announced changes in the rules right away.

What Happened to Australian Athlete Joanna Wietrzyk?

The accident happened when Wietrzyk participated in the HYROX Beijing on September 12. She is known as a record-breaker and, at that time, was competing in the women’s Pro race who fell into a state of incontinence after doing physical training indoors at the HYROX Beijing. Next, without the incident, is a rare achievement for athletes, and she was also able to get through it and end the race with a finish time of 1:01:23, winning the women’s event. Some of the photos and the video clips went viral, which were the main reasons for the heated debate over whether or not they should have allowed her to go on.

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As far as HYROX running, athletes share lanes and workout stations; the criticism from some is a valid concern that allowing the athlete to go on will potentially compromise the safety as well as the hygiene of the other participants. HYROX China said that the concerned area had undergone isolation and cleaning, and that the equipment involved in the incident had been removed and replaced.

Why Did HYROX Face Criticism?

This is a classic situation where some of the blame gets wrongly shifted to certain people, in this case the organisers overall rather than just Wietrzyk as an individual. HYROX already includes certain penalties on course littering and other inappropriate behaviours that risk the participants’ experience of the race or the integrity of a venue. This led to an outcry against the inconsistent rule enforcement.

To this effect, Frste admitted HYROX had actually taken the wrong turn by not taking any measure immediately, for instance. Then he made an apology to every other person that this mistake had affected.

HYROX also took a public stance at the threats and abuse that were aimed at Wietrzyk, which should not happen even to the persons in charge if they have made a mistake of some sort. In their press statement, they emphasized how important it is, from their perspective, that such a critical issue is dealt with in a non-harassing way.

What Are the New HYROX Rules?

HYROX has just confirmed that new regulations and practices are already being implemented following the Beijing situation. The problem is that the organization hasn’t yet officially unveiled a list of all these new rules. It is anticipated that one of the main objectives will be to provide clear regulations for how health, hygiene, and safety violations can be addressed during races.

But HYROX’s 2026/27 competition criteria include other types of rule clarifications, e.g., disqualification for missing workout stations, a 15-second penalty for a dropped sandbag, a more stringent 10-second together requirement for doubles teams, etc. These were part of the rules for a new season and so should not be mixed up with the temporary measures which followed the Beijing issue.

Also Read: Formula 1 Back in India In 2028? Modi Government Forms NITI Aayog Task Force to Revive Indian Grand Prix

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HYROX Controversy Explained: Why Joanna Wietrzyk Was Allowed to Continue Beijing Race, New Rules Revealed
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HYROX Controversy Explained: Why Joanna Wietrzyk Was Allowed to Continue Beijing Race, New Rules Revealed

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HYROX Controversy Explained: Why Joanna Wietrzyk Was Allowed to Continue Beijing Race, New Rules Revealed
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