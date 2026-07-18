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Home > Sports News > “I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain

“I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain

Here's how Lionel Messi is shrugging off the pressure before Argentina faces Spain in the historic 2026 World Cup Final.

"I Already Completed the Game"— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain. Photo X
"I Already Completed the Game"— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 23:17 IST

Lionel Messi has spent nearly two decades collecting football’s biggest prizes, smashing all-time records, and entirely redefining sporting greatness. Yet, as he prepares to lead defending champions Argentina into Sunday’s monumental FIFA World Cup 2026 final against a dominant Spain, the 39-year-old icon looks entirely unburdened by the weight of expectations.

So, when a reporter recently compared his legendary career to a video game where he continuously unlocks new levels and achievements, the Argentina captain delivered a perfectly grounded, one-line response that went viral instantly: “I already completed the game at the last World Cup.” With a knowing smile, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner jokingly reminded the room that lifting the golden trophy in Lusail in 2022 was the final mission he ever needed to accomplish. “The game is already over,” he added.

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For years, the lone criticism leveled against Messi was his lack of a World Cup trophy. He had conquered club football, securing a flawless legacy of trophies and individual honors, and eventually ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for silverware by winning the Copa América in 2021. But until that magical night in Qatar, one ultimate box remained unchecked. By finally achieving it, Messi closed the book on the long-running greatest-of-all-time debate.

Remarkably, the Inter Miami talisman now stands on the precipice of an achievement that is even rarer: a second consecutive World Cup title. No nation has retained the coveted trophy since Pelé’s Brazil in 1962. Messi has been central to La Albiceleste’s dream run once again, producing decisive moments throughout the tournament, including two brilliant assists in their dramatic 2-1 semi-final comeback against England to keep himself squarely in the conversation for another Ballon d’Or.

When he steps onto the pitch at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, Messi will become only the second men’s player after Brazil’s Cafu to feature in three separate World Cup finals. Yet, the geographic shift from Europe to the MLS hasn’t dimmed his competitive drive; it has simply replaced fear with freedom. Rather than stressing over legacy, he is focused purely on the joy of the pitch, eager to conquer one last level. 

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“I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain
Tags: Argentina vs Spain final 2026back to back World Cup titles ArgentinaInter Miami star World Cup finalLionel Messi completed the game quoteLionel Messi video game interviewMessi three World Cup finalsMessi vs Cafu final appearances recordMetLife Stadium soccer final 2026

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“I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain

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“I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain
“I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain
“I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain
“I Already Completed the Game”— Lionel Messi Delivers Epic One-Liner Ahead of the 2026 World Cup Final Against Spain

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