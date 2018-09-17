Antoine Griezmann enjoyed a phenomenal 2017-18 season in La Liga where he scored 25 goals across all competitions with Atletico Madrid. His greatest achievement came in 2018 FIFA World Cup where he propelled France to a sensational final victory in Moscow against Croatia. He scored 4 goals in the tournament.

Antoine Griezmann has been talking up his chances of winning Ballon d'Or this year more frequently these days

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann on Monday reiterated that his footballing skill is on par with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, he stressed that he may not be able to score as many goals as the two superstars, but he is constantly working to improve his game offensively. The 27-year-old Frenchman, who was snubbed from the FIFA’s Best player final 3-man shortlist, also talked up his chances of winning Ballon d’Or this year.

However, despite of his achievements this year, Griezmann was snubbed by FIFA from its final 3-man shortlist for the best player award. But the French hitman remains upbeat about his chances for the highly-coveted Ballon d’Or trophy.

While speaking at a press conference, Griezmann said that he may be a different player than Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe but he is at the very top of the game and has all the potential to improve further.

“I think I already sit where Messi and Cristiano are. And I know other players are going to come for sure. I want to improve, I want to win and I want to continue like this, playing in this way,” added the 27-year-old striker.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi has started the 2018-19 season in his usual way scoring 4 goals in the opening 4 La Liga matches while Cristiano Ronaldo has rediscovered his deft touch in front of goal with his new side Juventus.

