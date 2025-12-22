LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'I Am Very Happy': After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

‘I Am Very Happy’: After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Ishan Kishan: Star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been appointed captain of the Jharkhand team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025/26, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) announced on Monday. The domestic 50-over tournament is set to begin on December 24, with Jharkhand opening their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

'I Am Very Happy': After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 (Photo: X/@cricketaakash)
'I Am Very Happy': After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 (Photo: X/@cricketaakash)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 22, 2025 16:35:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Am Very Happy’: After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Ishan Kishan: Star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been appointed captain of the Jharkhand team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025/26, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) announced on Monday. The domestic 50-over tournament is set to begin on December 24, with Jharkhand opening their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

Jharkhand Squad For VHT 2025/26

Alongside Kishan, the Jharkhand squad features a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, including Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy and Robin Minz.

Jharkhand Squad– 
Ishan Kishan (wk & captain), Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk & vice-captain), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Sharandeep Singh, Shikhar Mohan, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Bala Krishna, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma, Amit Kumar, Manishi, Abhinav Sharan, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Rajandeep Singh, Shubham Singh

Fresh From SMAT Glory

Kishan’s elevation comes on the back of a stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign, where he led Jharkhand to their maiden SMAT title. The left-hander amassed 517 runs in 10 innings, averaging 57.44, with two centuries and two half-centuries.

He capped off the tournament with a match-winning 101 in the final against Haryana, playing a pivotal role in Jharkhand’s historic triumph.

Return To Indian Team

Riding high on his domestic form, Kishan has also earned a recall to the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. He will serve as the second wicketkeeper-batter option behind Sanju Samson.

The Indian side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while Axar Patel returns as vice-captain. Shubman Gill has been left out of the squad amid fitness and form concerns.

‘Very Happy For Jharkhand’: Kishan

Reacting to his return to the national setup, Kishan told ANI, “I am very happy. Also very happy for my domestic team, Jharkhand, on winning their maiden SMAT trophy. Everyone played really well.”

With leadership duties at the domestic level and a comeback on the international stage, Kishan heads into the Vijay Hazare Trophy as one of Jharkhand’s key hopes for a strong campaign.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 4:34 PM IST
‘I Am Very Happy’: After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

