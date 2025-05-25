Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
'I Believe In Leading By Example', Says Shubman Gill In First Statement As India Test Captain

Sharing his thoughts on captaincy, Gill explained that he believes in setting the tone for the team through both his behavior and his work ethic.

Shubman Gill has officially begun a new chapter in his cricket career by being named captain of the Indian Test team.

With a five-match series against England coming up in June, he is preparing for what will be his first major assignment in the role.

A Dream Fulfilled, A New Journey Begins

In a video interview shared on the BCCI’s official Instagram handle, Gill opened up about how he felt after receiving the news.

“It’s definitely a bit overwhelming. As a young kid, when anyone starts playing cricket, they want to play for India, and not just play for India, but play Test cricket for India for a very long time. To be able to get this opportunity is a great honour,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenge that comes with leadership but is excited to take it on.

“And like you said, it’s a big responsibility. I’m looking forward to this exciting opportunity, and I think the upcoming series in England is going to be a very exciting one,” he added.

A Captain Who Leads with Action and Awareness

Sharing his thoughts on captaincy, Gill explained that he believes in setting the tone for the team through both his behavior and his work ethic.

𝐀 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 ✨

Get ready to hear from #TeamIndia Test Captain Shubman Gill himself 🗣

Stay tuned for the full interview ⌛

@ShubmanGill pic.x.com/zWVlFdMD61

— BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2025

“I believe in leading by example, not just by performance, but I think off the field by discipline and hard work,” he mentioned.

He also emphasized the importance of understanding each player as an individual, rather than treating the team as a single unit.

“As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in, but also when to give space to the players because everyone has kind of had a different life and grown up differently. Everyone has a different personality,” he said.

Connecting with Players Beyond the Game

Looking ahead, Gill said he is focused on building deeper connections with his teammates to help them perform at their best.

“So, a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players be able to have the best performance or the best outcome – it is always exciting. To be able to have those conversations with the players, to be able to know them on a deeper level than just cricket, because then you’re really able to know what can get the best out of them,” he explained.

As the England tour draws closer, all eyes will be on Gill to see how he adapts to his new role and guides the team through one of the most anticipated Test series of the year.

