Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  'I Can Live with That': Kagiso Rabada Reflects On Past Drug Episode, Focuses On Cricket

Rabada’s impact on the field was limited following his return, but a bigger opportunity now awaits on the international stage.

Kagiso Rabada has spoken publicly for the first time after serving a one-month ban for recreational drug use. The South African fast bowler, who is preparing for the 2025 World Test Championship Final, said he is simply happy to be playing again and is now focused on moving forward.

While the incident cast a shadow over his IPL 2025 campaign, Rabada is looking to the future rather than dwelling on past mistakes.

‘Life Moves On’: Rabada Opens Up About the Suspension

Rabada tested positive during the IPL season and accepted the suspension. He left the Gujarat Titans midway through the tournament and returned to South Africa. The news of the ban only became public as he was nearing its completion and rejoined the Titans camp, though he didn’t feature prominently after that.

He will be eligible to play for South Africa starting in June, just in time for the WTC Final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

“I’m just glad to be playing again,” Rabada told the Daily Star. “The process was handled really well … I think, as a player, and a man, people will have their different opinions. I can live with that. There are some people who would have been disappointed and to those people I’m deeply sorry … The people closest to me are the ones I felt I let down. But life moves on. I’ll never be ‘Mr-I-Apologise-Too-Much’. But I’ll never condone that action,” he said.

Staying Connected with the Proteas Squad

Throughout the difficult period, Rabada has maintained communication with his South African teammates. He believes it is important to be open with them about what happened.

“I think I owe it to them (to talk about what happened),” he said. “They’re my team mates. We’ve come from so far. I’ve already spoken to them and I guess we can do so in more detail when we get together for an extended amount of time.”

Redemption on the Horizon at Lord’s

The Gujarat Titans’ IPL run ended with a 20-run loss to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Rabada’s impact on the field was limited following his return, but a bigger opportunity now awaits on the international stage.

He will be part of South Africa’s squad aiming for Test glory at Lord’s in mid-June.

South Africa squad for the WTC Final:
Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

ALSO READ: Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8

 

