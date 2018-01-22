Belgian superstar Eden Hazard has reckoned he can take up a central role at Chelsea if required and that the pair of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi are good enough to lead the line for the reigning English champions. He also talked about the rumours linking him for a move to Real Madrid.

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has become a highly sought after midfielder with impressive performances in the Premier League for last few seasons. In the club’s latest encounter against Brighton, Hazard was phenomenal as he scored twice and clearly suggested after the game that he can take up a frontman role for manager Antonio Conte if required and that the club doesn’t need to sign another striker. He also talked about his father claims of him pushing for a move to Real Madrid.

After growing frustrated with the ineffectiveness of the likes of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi up front, manager Antonio Conte is planning to bring in more steel in the attack to ensure goals keep flowing. Roma’s Edin Dzeko, 31, West Ham’s Andy Carroll, 29, and Stoke’s Peter Crouch, 36 are reportedly on the English champions’ radar, however, Hazard believes the existing front men can very well do the job for the club with the right intent and gameplay. “I think we’re happy with the team we have. It depends on how you want to play,” Hazard told the London Evening Standard.

Once again against Brighton, it was Hazard, Willian and Moses who scored to see off the challenge and not the strikers. Their blunt form has forced Conte to think of options but Hazard believes not everyone target can easily fit in the fray. He also suggested that he can take up the role of a central striker if required.

“We have two very good strikers in Alvaro and Michy. If they are not ready to play I can play striker, so I don’t think we need (another one). Football is simple – keep the ball on the ground and try [to play] like we did (against Brighton),” said Hazard.

“Because we are missing chances people are saying we need another striker, but if we are scoring goals, we are the best attack in the league and no-one can say we need a striker,” he added.

“Who is the best team this year? Manchester City. The strikers, (Gabriel) Jesus and (Sergio) Aguero, are not big,” Hazard assessed.

“It’s simple. If you want to play with long balls you need a target man, if you want to keep the ball on the floor you need a small guy.

Chelsea started the season on a low key note but have finally seemed to have found the pace back as they currently sit in the third position on the table. The reigning champions have scored 45 league goals in the season so far which is same as Arsenal but fewer than other top six Premier League side. Hazard himself has been in sublime form scoring eight times in 20 appearances.

Chelsea are desperately trying to rope in a new striker in the market with a host of players lined up. Apart from Roma striker Dzeko, Chelsea are also targeting his teammate, left back Emerson Palmieri.

Hazard had earlier reckoned that he would be soon renewing his contract at the Stanford Bridge along with Belgian mate Thibaut Courtois but his father’s recent comments in an interview has once again touted a Real Madrid move for the forward.

Hazard brushed his father claims aside and said he is committed with Chelsea at the moment and doesn’t know what holds in the future. His father Thierry in an interview with Le Soir had revealed that his son is not extending his Chelsea contract as Real are keen on him.

“My dad says some bad things,” Hazard told reporters after Brighton win. “I’m focused with Chelsea. I’ve got two years contract left and I’m happy here. Like I said 10 times before, I want to finish this year and then we’ll see. But I’m happy here,” he added.