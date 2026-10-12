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Home > Sports News > “I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army”, Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda

“I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army”, Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda

Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda was one of the top performers in the recently-concluded Asian Games 2026 as the country sealed 4th spot with 85 medals under their belt.

"I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army", Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda. (Image Credits: X)
"I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army", Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:41 IST

Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda was one of the top performers in the recently-concluded Asian Games 2026 as the country sealed 4th spot with 85 medals under their belt. Having clinched three medals, including a couple of gold and silver in the Asian Games in Japan, Dhanda has dedicated all of her medal wins to the Indian Army as she was felicitated for her accomplishments on October 12, Monday.

I’ll fight for our Indian Army and for all my fellow countrymen” – Neeru Dhanda

Neeru Dhanda, who serves as Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, enjoyed one of India’s most successful campaigns at the continental showpiece. She became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting after topping the women’s individual event with a score of 26. Dhanda followed her individual gold with a silver in the women’s team trap event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. She then partnered Kynan Chenai to win gold in the mixed team trap event, completing a three-medal haul.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony where the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, interacted with and felicitated Indian Army sportspersons who participated in the 2026 Asian Games, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and the country for the respect and honour she had received, saying she would cherish it throughout her life and hoped to continue earning people’s love, affection and prayers.

“The respect and honour my army and my country have given me, I will cherish for my entire life, and for my country. I’ll fight for our Indian Army and for all my fellow countrymen. I hope to keep getting all this love, affection, and prayers. I’m truly happy from the bottom of my heart, and I’m really grateful for all the respect I’ve received here,” she said.

Dhanda dedicated all three of her Asian Games medals to the Indian Army and soldiers who sacrifice their lives to protect the country, acknowledging their commitment and the sacrifices made by them and their families.

“I dedicate this medal to the Indian Army, and to the brave men of our country who lose their lives at the border protecting our nation. I dedicate all three medals to them. Their strong resolve for the country and the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives for their nation is no small thing. They have families too. They give up everything to protect our country,” she said.

Dhanda said her next target is the World Championships, scheduled from November 1 to 15, which includes a quota competition, followed by the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The next target is the World Championships from November 1st to 15th, and there’s a quota competition in that. The next target, and the one every single athlete has, is the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,” she said.

Another Indian shooter, Kamaljeet, who serves as a Havildar in the Indian Army, also clinched a gold medal. He won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games along with Suruchi Singh. Kamaljeet also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for the welcome and said he felt fortunate to have won the medal for both the country and the Army.

(With inputs from ANI)

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“I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army”, Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda
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“I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army”, Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda
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