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Home > Sports News > ‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request

‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request

Sourav Ganguly revealed he ignored Greg Chappell’s request to sign a petition seeking better treatment for Imran Khan. The former India captain also revisited their infamous fallout, saying he does not respond to people he considers dishonest.

Sourav Ganguly recalled ignoring Greg Chappell's request to sign a petition for Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Sourav Ganguly recalled ignoring Greg Chappell's request to sign a petition for Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 23:42 IST

Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell shared arguably the most tumultuous relationship ever seen between a captain and coach from the Indian cricket team. The media played their role too as the two men in charge battled behind the scenes. Recently, the Chappell was in the spotlight in February when he asked former captains and legendary players to sign a petition for better treatment of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister, Imran Khan in prison. About four months later, Ganguly revealed how he was approached by the former Indian team coach as well, but chose to ignore his request. 

Sourav Ganguly vs Greg Chappell: Rivalry adds another chapter

Former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, has revealed that back in February, Greg Chappell made a request to him to sign a petition for Imran Khan’s welfare with the Pakistani government. Deeply worried about the health deterioration of a jailed sportsman, 14 cricket players, including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Chappell, put their names to the letter. In fact, Ganguly ignored Chappel’s petition due to the bitterness between them from their days in the Indian team, a situation that led to a quarrel in 2005 shortly after the Australian became the coach. Initially, Ganguly was in support of Chappell’s appointment, though their friendship did not last long.

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Sourav Ganguly: I don’t answer Greg Chappell

While appearing on AddaGBPodcast, Ganguly was asked about whether he was approached by the former coach to sign the petition for Imran Khan’s treatment in Pakistan prison. Responding to the question, the 53-year-old said, “Yes, but I don’t answer him. I don’t answer people who are not honest. You may have opinions. You may feel that someone is not a good player or an average player, but I don’t like people who take the wrong route to solve problems. I like people who tell me on my face that you are not good enough.”

Sourav Ganguly denies Greg Chappell KKR coach position

Talking about the supposed sour relations between him and Chappell, Ganguly recalled how the Australian approached him asking to be selected as the head coach of IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. Notably, Ganguly was the captain of the team during that time. Talking about their interaction, the former KKR skipper said, “He had mailed me once earlier as well, in 2011, when I was the captain. He wanted to coach KKR, with me as captain. Would have been brilliant (sarcastically). These people must be thinking Dada can’t be a fool. I can be a fool once, not twice.”

Also Read: IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Ireland Beat Shreyas Iyer’s India by 34 Runs to Register First-Ever Win Over Men In Blue

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‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request
Tags: Greg ChappellGreg Chappell coachImran Khan petitionIndia Cricket Teamsourav gangulySourav Ganguly vs Greg Chappell

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‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request
‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request
‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request
‘I Don’t Answer People Who Are Not Honest’: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why He Ignored Greg Chappell’s Imran Khan Petition Request

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