‘I Don’t Care About It’: Gambhir Hits Back At Critics As India Reaches Champions Trophy Final

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that he remains unfazed by criticism surrounding his team selections and strategies, stating that his only concern is being honest to his players and the Indian fans. His remarks came after India stormed into the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy with a commanding victory over Australia in the semifinals.

Gambhir has faced backlash for selecting KL Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter over Rishabh Pant and fast-tracking young pacer Harshit Rana into the squad. Additionally, his decision to promote Axar Patel to the number five batting position has been a major talking point. However, the former cricketer-turned-coach dismissed any external pressure, insisting that his focus remains on the team’s performance rather than public opinion.

“I don’t care about it. I don’t even care about it, honestly. My job is to be honest to 140 crore Indians and to my players in the dressing room. I don’t care what people say about it, how they talk about it, whether they’ve got agendas or not. If I’m honest about my job, that is all that matters, and I can sleep in peace,” Gambhir asserted in the post-match press conference.

One of the most debated moves has been the elevation of Axar Patel to number five in the batting order. The strategy has proven effective, with Axar making crucial contributions, including a composed 27 off 30 balls against Australia in the semifinal. Gambhir defended the move, emphasizing that it was about maximizing the team’s strengths rather than catering to external opinions.

“We know the quality and ability Axar has, and we’re going to keep giving him that opportunity at number five so that he can keep performing, expressing himself, and showcasing his talent to the world,” Gambhir explained.

Another point of discussion has been KL Rahul’s batting position at number six. Gambhir justified the decision, stating that it provides the team with more depth and flexibility in the lineup. “In a team sport, numbers don’t matter; batting positions don’t matter. It’s the impact that matters. KL has adapted well to this role and has done it happily and effectively,” he said.

With India now set to play the Champions Trophy final, Gambhir’s defiant stance signals a clear message his focus is solely on guiding the team to success, regardless of outside noise.

