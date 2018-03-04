Manchester City are on a rampant run in the Premier League this season and will be looking to continue their brilliant form against Antonio Conte's Chelsea. Ahead of the all-important game, City captain Vincent Kompany has talked highly of his side saying that he cannot remember the last time Pep Guardiola's men played a game.

Manchester City have become an unstoppable beast under Pep Guardiola. Not just scoring goals at their will, the Premier League leaders have also perfected the art of winning games dominantly. After claiming the first silverware of the Pep Guardiola reign, the Cityzens have already set sight on the Premier League trophy which they look poised to lift sooner or later in the season. They have cemented their position on top of the league table and have asserted a formidable 15 points lead on top of the table. With their last win over Arsenal at the Emirates, City have registered more league wins this season than they did last time around, with 10 games remaining.

They have been strong on all fronts this season, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and David Silva continuously producing sparkling performances across competitions. The return of captain Vincent Kompany has boosted the solid backline which has so far been effective in containing the best of the attacks in the league. If City goes on to win the remaining 10 games in the Premier League, they will break Chelsea’s record of registering highest 95 points in a campaign. There would hardly be a brain which will doubt City’s abilities to break that record but veteran Kompany insists, the team is only focused on winning and no has cared about stats and records which lie on the road.

Ahead of their face off against Chelsea in the Premier League, City Kompany insists the side are only focused on winning the important game. “After we played at Arsenal I was asking around in the dressing room about how many games were left and no one knew the answer,” the City captain says. “That goes to show how much we are all living in the here and now and not thinking about things like breaking records. If we keep doing what we are doing then we will break records, that isn’t rocket science, but we have got ourselves into this position by taking it step by step. Getting record points and record goals isn’t in our minds, just winning the next game.”

Manchester City were absolutely ruthless as they ran over Arsenal twice in less than a week’s time in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side have found a rhythm hard to break. The only loss they have come across this season was when they were beaten by the brilliance of Mohamed Salah and an enthusiastic Liverpool side who beat them at the Anfield. However, City soon after the defeat once again found the touch as they continue to destroy defences like no other team. Their performance has been flawless, and Kompany feels he has so far into the season not once felt that his side had a bad outing on the pitch.

“I can’t remember the last time I looked around and thought we have played badly today, and I can honestly say you can’t wish for anything better in football than a feeling like that. We have been brilliant this season, but now, when it matters most, I don’t want the level to drop because there is still so much to do,” said the Belgian centre back.

On the other hand, Antonio Conte will be readying his troops for yet another stern test in a week’s time, after a crushing defeat against Manchester United, the Blues would be in no mood to put another abysmal show. The team has not been in top form but their ability to turn a game around on a given day cannot be discounted. Conte will put his best side against the Premier League leaders to have a good preparation ahead of their visit to the Camp Nou for the Champions League last-16 return leg against Barcelona.

Kompany believes Chelsea are a quality side and it will not be easy for City to take three points. He is expecting a tough challenge form Conte’s men, something which the Man City captain has maintained before every big game. “They have too much quality for us to think it will be easy; if Chelsea turn it on against us it will be tough,” he reckoned about the all-important game which can take City a step forward in their aspiration of winding up the league as soon as possible.

