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Home > Sports News > ‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill clarified that Ravindra Jadeja was rested, not dropped, as India used the final ODI to give other players valuable game time. With the World Cup in mind, Gill also discussed India’s Jadeja-Axar-Washington combination, while admitting that bowling and fielding remain areas to improve.

‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 00:45 IST

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill clarified Ravindra Jadeja’s absence from the playing XI after India’s five-wicket defeat to West Indies in the third ODI in New Chandigarh. Gill insisted that Jadeja was rested rather than dropped, with India using the series to give opportunities to other players ahead of their long-term World Cup planning.

India still finished the three-match series 2-1 winners, having won the first two ODIs. However, their bowling came under pressure again as West Indies chased 352 with 10 balls to spare.

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Shubman Gill Says Ravindra Jadeja Was Rested, Not Dropped

Asked about Jadeja’s absence and the team’s plans once Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are also available, Gill made it clear that the veteran all-rounder was not dropped.

“Firstly, I don’t think Jaddu bhai was dropped. We made him rest because we had the opportunity today to give other players game time,” Gill said.

The India captain explained that opportunities to test players become limited in a three-match series, particularly when some members of the squad are not part of the playing XI.

Jadeja had played the first two ODIs of the series but did not bat in either match. With the ball, however, his returns were mixed.

In the first ODI, Jadeja bowled 10 overs without taking a wicket, conceding 54 runs. He bowled 27 dot balls and maintained an economy rate of 5.40.

Across the first two matches of the series, Jadeja finished with 2 wickets for 129 runs from 20 overs, an economy rate of 6.45 and a best of 2/75.

Gill’s comments suggest that Jadeja’s absence in the final ODI was primarily about managing combinations and giving another player an opportunity rather than a direct response to his performances.

Gill Opens Up On Jadeja, Axar And Washington Sundar Combination

With Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar all potentially available, India will eventually have to decide how best to balance their spin-bowling all-rounders.

Gill said the final decision would involve discussions with the selectors, with the World Cup conditions and each player’s skill set taken into consideration.

“Keeping the World Cup in mind, in those conditions, whoever can provide more with his skill set, we’ll keep him in the squad,” Gill said.

For now, India’s management appears keen to use the remaining opportunities to assess different combinations rather than lock in every position.

Gill Admits India’s Bowling And Fielding Need Improvement

The third ODI exposed another concern for India. Despite posting 351/7, the hosts could not defend the total as Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 162 to guide West Indies to a record chase.

Gill admitted that India’s bowling in the powerplay and death overs needs improvement. He also highlighted the team’s fielding, revealing that India had dropped around seven catches across the series.

The captain said the combination of missed opportunities and an unhelpful pitch made life difficult for the bowlers.

Anshul Kamboj, playing his debut ODI, conceded 82 runs in nine overs and went wicketless. Gill, however, urged patience with the young pacer and Arshdeep Singh, saying international cricket can require time before newcomers start delivering consistently.

India Have Limited Time To Finalise World Cup Combination

Gill also admitted that India cannot afford to experiment endlessly with the World Cup approaching.

He said the team would ideally like to have its preferred players available from the next series and begin playing with the combination they want to take into the tournament.

While the 2-1 series victory over West Indies is a positive result, the final ODI has given India plenty to consider particularly in bowling, fielding and the balance of their all-rounders.

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‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI
Tags: India vs West Indies

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‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

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‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

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‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI
‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI
‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI
‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI
‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

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