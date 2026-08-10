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Home > Sports News > ‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi

‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi

Indian boxer Narender Berwal shared a memorable 2015 World Military Games story with PM Narendra Modi after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Berwal recalled a Pakistani boxer’s amusing reaction to repeatedly hearing the name Narendra during his boxing career.

Narender Berwal and Narendra Modi in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Narender Berwal and Narendra Modi in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 13:31 IST

Indian boxer Narender Berwal, who won a silver medal in the men’s 90+ kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, shared an interesting story from his boxing career while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. Berwal recalled an exchange with a Pakistani boxer after defeating him at the 2015 World Military Games.

Berwal Recalls Pakistani Boxer’s Hate For Narendra



Recalling the incident, Berwal told PM Modi that the opponent was surprised by the repeated use of the name Narendra in his life. “Pakistani boxer said to me, ‘Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai’…” Berwal said in a video shared on PM Modi’s YouTube channel.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With CWG 2026 Medalists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India’s athletes who secured medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and congratulated them for their dedication, hard work and contribution towards bringing glory to the country.

PM Modi Showers Praise For Lovlina Borgohain

In the same interaction, boxer Lovlina Borgohain was commended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for protesting a warped map of India that was on display in a Glasgow restaurant during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. During an encounter with India’s medal winners at the Prime Minister’s home, Borgohain also talked about her experience at the Commonwealth Games 2026, emphasizing the nation’s historic boxing performance.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Boxing Shines in Glasgow

The 10-medal haul became India’s best-ever boxing performance at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the previous record of six gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

India at Commonwealth Games 2026

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings. The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Also Read: IND vs SL: How Series Win, Loss Or Draw In Sri Lanka Impacts Team India’s World Test Championship Final Chances? Explained

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‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi

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‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi
‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi
‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi
‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi

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