Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • ‘I Have A Decent Understanding Of My Game’, Says Virat Kohli After India’s Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy

‘I Have A Decent Understanding Of My Game’, Says Virat Kohli After India’s Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy

Kohli credited his batting partners for helping shape his innings. He acknowledged Shreyas Iyer’s role in accelerating towards the end and praised Shubman Gill for countering Shaheen Afridi’s early threat.

‘I Have A Decent Understanding Of My Game’, Says Virat Kohli After India’s Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy


In a high-stakes encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli delivered a scintillating performance against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, steering India to a convincing victory. Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, adorned with seven boundaries, not only guided India to a comfortable chase of 241 but also etched his name in the record books once again.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reflecting on his composed yet aggressive innings, Kohli emphasized his focus on maintaining clarity and shutting out external noise. “I have a decent understanding of my game; it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space, and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team. My keynotes to myself are to put my 100 per cent on every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you,” Kohli said after the match.

Kohli credited his batting partners for helping shape his innings. He acknowledged Shreyas Iyer’s role in accelerating towards the end and praised Shubman Gill for countering Shaheen Afridi’s early threat. “There’s a reason he is the number-one batter in the world. It was necessary to get about 60-70 runs in the powerplay, or we would always be chasing the game,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This remarkable knock also saw Kohli surpass Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket history. With 27,503 runs across formats at an average of 52.38, Kohli now trails only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time run charts. He also joined an elite club of batters with 14,000 ODI runs, a feat previously achieved only by Tendulkar and Sangakkara.

Kohli’s dominance over Pakistan continued, as he now boasts 778 runs in 17 ODIs against them at an impressive average of 59.84, including four centuries. His latest century in the ICC Champions Trophy was his sixth in ICC ODI events, tying him with Sachin Tendulkar for the most 50-plus scores in such tournaments (23).

At 36, Kohli admitted that the intensity of his game takes a toll on his body, stating, “Will put my feet up for a few days as it takes a lot out of me to put that kind of effort into every game.” With India now gearing up for a crucial clash against New Zealand, Kohli’s stellar form will be vital in the team’s quest for ICC silverware. As millions of fans across the globe tuned in to witness another India-Pakistan cricketing spectacle, Kohli once again proved why he remains one of the greatest batters of all time.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya’s Jaw-Dropping Luxury Watch Collection: A Peek Into His Million-Dollar Timepieces

Filed under

India vs Pakistan Virat Kohli

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine