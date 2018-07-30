Matthaus, who appeared for Germany 150 times between 1980 and 2000, said that after taking the controversial picture with Turkey president Erdogan, Ozil should have prepared for the criticism coming his way. Lothar Matthaus further stressed that Ozil should have explained himself better to people.

Much has been talked about Mesut Ozil in the past couple of months and such was the level of criticism that the German superstar footballer decided to hang up his boots from international football. However, the critics still continue to chase the Arsenal playmaker and ridicule his haphazard decision. This time it’s legendary German footballer Lothar Matthaus who has slammed Ozil for not being able to deal with criticism.

Matthaus, who appeared for Germany 150 times between 1980 and 2000, said that after taking the controversial picture with Turkey president Erdogan, Ozil should have prepared for the criticism coming his way. Lothar Matthaus further stressed that Ozil should have explained himself better to people.

All hell broke loose earlier in May when a picture of Mesut Ozil with Turkish president Erdogan surfaced on the Internet. Many from the German footballing community questioned the political intentions of Ozil and whether the footballer had the heart to play for Germany football team.

Mesut Ozil has pulled the curtain on his international career and called it quits because of racism & disrespect from DFB Pres. Reinhard Grindel & Joachim Low for posing for a photo with Turkish Pres. Erdogan. "I am German when we win, but an immigrant when we lose," he says. pic.twitter.com/tcF9u77DW9 — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) July 23, 2018

After facing much abuse and ridicule, the 29-year-old midfielder retired from the international duty. And football fans and pundits in both Turkey and Germany remain sharply divided over Ozil’s decision.

While speaking to media, Lothar Matthaus said, “It could have been dealt with better from the beginning. The topic has been underestimated from the start, even by the DFB. Anyone can take pictures with who they want, but then they have to be prepared to face criticism and give answers – it was drawn out for too long.”

However, Matthaus explained that his criticism of Ozil is simply based on his performances for the international football team. “Mesut has been a great performer in the national team for eight years, but for a year and a half I have not liked (his displays). But I have criticised him for that, everything else does not interest me,” the former footballer added.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More