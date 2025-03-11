‘I Lost My Balance’: Virginia Track Athlete Claims Baton Attack Was Accidental

A senior track athlete at I.C. Norcom High School, Alaila Everett, has spoken out after a viral video showed her hitting an opponent in the head with her baton during a relay race. The incident, which allegedly caused an injury, has drawn widespread attention.

A senior track athlete at I.C. Norcom High School, Alaila Everett, has spoken out after a viral video showed her hitting an opponent in the head with her baton during a relay race. The incident, which allegedly caused an injury, has drawn widespread attention. However, Everett insists there is more to the story than what is shown in the footage.

“It’s like they are going off of one angle,” Everett stated, implying that the video does not provide a full picture of what actually happened.

What Happened During the Race?

Everett and Kaelen Tucker, a junior from Brookville High School, were both competing in the 4×200-meter relay when the incident occurred. The two runners nearly collided while rounding a curve on the track.

“After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back … and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again. She got hit,” Everett explained, according to Wane.com.

Everett maintains that the incident was purely accidental. “I know my intentions, and I would never hit someone on purpose,” she emphasized.

Support from Family Amid Backlash

The controversy surrounding the video has caused frustration within Everett’s family. Her mother, Zeketa Cost, strongly defended her daughter against accusations of wrongdoing.

“I didn’t have to see a first video, second video or tenth video. I know 100 percent that she would never do that to nobody,” Cost said.

Despite Everett’s defense, the I.C. Norcom High School track team was ultimately disqualified from the race. Vincent Pugh, former Citywide Athletic Director at Portsmouth Public Schools, questioned this decision. He suggested that a closer review of the race footage showed that Tucker was running in very close proximity to Everett.

“If a person comes up on the outside, they got to be a full stride ahead of me before they can cut in front of me,” Pugh explained, indicating that the contact may have been unavoidable.

Legal Action and Public Reaction

The Tucker family is reportedly seeking an apology from Everett. Additionally, the Everett family has been served with court papers, as the Tuckers are requesting a protective order.

Everett’s father, Genoa Everett, expressed his frustration over the legal action and the public scrutiny his daughter is facing.

“It doesn’t seem right that this would happen and now we have to go to a city three hours away that everyone hates our guts already,” he said.

Alaila Everett also spoke about the harsh criticism she has received online. “They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine-second video,” she said, highlighting the intense backlash she has endured.

Official Statements on the Incident

Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League (VHSL), addressed the issue but declined to comment on specific individuals or disciplinary actions.

“We don’t comment on individuals or disciplinary actions. I can tell you that the actions taken by the meet director were appropriate and correct. We are still reviewing the situation, but that’s all I have for you right now. It’s a serious issue, especially when it involves the safety of athletes in competitions,” McCall stated.

Portsmouth Public Schools has also confirmed that the matter was reported to the Virginia High School League and that an investigation is underway.

“The division immediately reported the incident to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), which is still investigating. We are cooperating with the VHSL in its work. The division will support and follow the ruling that comes from the VHSL upon its completed investigation,” said Lauren Nolasco, Director of Communications for Portsmouth Public Schools.

As the VHSL continues its review, the case remains a hot topic of discussion. While Everett and her family maintain that the incident was accidental, the Tuckers seek accountability.