‘I Met God’, Fan Runs To Virat Kohli On Ground Amid Match, Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicked off in spectacular fashion as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a commanding seven-wicket victory against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The match saw the return of Virat Kohli to T20 cricket after nine months, and he proved once again why he remains a master of the format.

Virat Kohli’s Unforgettable Moment with a Fan

During RCB’s innings, an emotional moment stole the spotlight when a devoted fan breached security and ran onto the field to touch Kohli’s feet. Security personnel rushed to intercept him, but the fan fell at Kohli’s feet in admiration. Kohli, in a heartwarming gesture, lifted the young supporter and hugged him before ensuring security handled the situation gently. The viral video of this moment has been widely shared, with fans praising Kohli’s humility.

Moment Of The Match ❤️ A Fan Branches Everything For Virat Kohli And Touches His Feet What A Madness As A Fan Pure Kattar Kolhi Supporter 🥺❤️..#ViratKohli𓃵 | #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/6bcZ6eer3H
— Harsh 17 (@harsh03443) March 22, 2025

RCB’s Dominant Performance

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, RCB restricted KKR to 174 runs. Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood led the charge with the ball, dismantling the opposition’s batting lineup. In response, RCB’s batting unit, led by Virat Kohli and Philip Salt, launched an aggressive assault. The opening pair stitched together a crucial 95-run stand in just 51 balls, setting the foundation for victory.

Kohli anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, while Salt played a blistering knock of 56 runs. RCB comfortably chased down the target in 16.2 overs, losing only three wickets in the process.

Krunal Pandya Shines as ‘Man of the Match’

Making his RCB debut, Krunal Pandya delivered a stellar bowling performance, claiming three wickets for just 29 runs in his four-over spell. His contribution played a key role in restricting KKR’s total, earning him the well-deserved ‘Man of the Match’ award.

