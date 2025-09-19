LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill

I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill

I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 17:06:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): India Test captain Shubman Gill took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about watching women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur flaunting her power-hitting muscle with aggression during her visit to the academy when he was just a 10 or 11-year-old kid.

Harmanpreet, 36, will carry the captaincy mantle and the brunt of leading India to its first World Cup title. Under Harmanpreet’s watch, the Indian women’s team will hope to replicate the success of the men’s team in the 2011 World Cup by lifting the coveted title on home turf.

Gill recalled the veteran batter engineering a spectacle that was a rare sight for him and said on JioHotstar, “When I was about 10 or 11 years old, she used to come to the academy where I practised outside and used to play matches with us. I clearly remember her smashing our bowlers all over the park. As a kid, that was a rare sight for me.”

“She batted very aggressively, which was quite different from that time. When anyone rises through the ranks, especially from our region in Punjab, and goes on to captain the country, it is a huge and very proud moment. To see Harmanpreet doing that with such immense pride and joy is truly exciting,” he concluded while expressing his admiration for the seasoned star.

The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with the two hosts, India, locking horns with Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati in the tournament opener. India will be hoping to go one step further at this year’s tournament than they did in 2017, when they made it to their second Women’s Cricket World Cup final, missing out narrowly to England in a thrilling finish at Lord’s.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: harmanpreet kaurindia-vs-sri-lanka-womenshubman gillwomens-world-cup

RELATED News

Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence After Rare Non Podium Finish, Sends Message To Sachin Yadav
‘I Gave It All’ Arshad Nadeem Regrets Missing Medal At The World Athletics Championships 2025
9 Famous Cricketers Who Battled Cancer: 3 Of Them Are Indian, Can You Guess the Others?
Sunil Gavaskar To Gautam Gambhir ‘Don’t Risk Jasprit Bumrah Before Asia Cup 2025 Final’
"Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph

LATEST NEWS

Mehbooba Mufti urges Amit Shah to view Yasin Malik's case through "humanitarian lens"
"Welcome new interim government, reaffirm steadfast support for peace, stability": MEA on Nepal
PM Modi immerses in prayer as Harshdeep Kaur performs soulful rendition of 'Ik Onkar'
Sopore Police Conduct Search In UAPA Case Linked To Banned Organisation JKIM
Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage
How To Turn Small Monthly Investments into Big Goals Using an SIP Calculator
What is ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend? Here Are Best Prompts To Try On Google Gemini Nano Banana
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
Inside Actor Sanjay Mishra’s New ₹4.75 Crore Sea-Facing Home in Madh Island Near Singer Jubin Nautiyal
VMS TMT IPO Day 3: Fully Subscribed At 5.20x, Strong Demand From QIBs And NIIs Signals Positive Momentum
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill

QUICK LINKS